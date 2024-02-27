Darvin Ham Thinks Spencer Dinwiddie Is Still Trying To Acclimate Himself To Lakers

Since signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, Spencer Dinwiddie is trying to find his way in this new situation. The L.A. native is not having a particularly strong shooting season, but he has earned the reputation of being a reliable 3-point shooter and on-ball creator, which the Lakers need.

Due to the injury of Gabe Vincent, the need for a backup ball-handler grew and Dinwiddie was signed to fill that hole after he was bought out by the Toronto Raptors. Notably playing successfully alongside Luka Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks, Dinwiddie can play alongside stars but also score on his own terms.

After two solid performances to begin his Lakers career, growing pains are evident as the guard tries to adjust to the Lakers system. In Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, Dinwiddie struggled in 23 minutes, only scoring three points on 1-for-5 shooting. Head coach Darvin Ham believes he will figure it out and wants him to play his game during this adjustment period.

“Spencer is a high IQ, smart, intelligent human and basketball player,” Ham said.” So yeah, you’re gonna go through that process when you come into a new situation, that process of discovery. We just told him to be aggressive, attack when you’re able to attack and continue to learn the system. It was good to get a good film session in with him in town. It was good to get him caught up to speed on some of the terminology and lingo. Again, emphasizing how we want to play as well as refreshing our guys that have been here. But I’m not worried about Spencer. He’s gonna figure it out, we’re gonna figure it out and help put him in a position where he can be ultra successful.”

Ham, in particular, is known for wanting and playing those who take pride of the defensive side of the floor. In the five games Dinwiddie has played with the team, Ham believes his defense has been solid.

“Solid,” he said. “He’s been solid. He’s a big guard, he’s trying, he’s competing. Again, just knowing the schemes and where he’s supposed to be and all that is coming along. But overall, I think he’s been good.”

With the Lakers being in a sprint to the finish line, there is more pressure on Dinwiddie to perform as the team tries to get out of the Play-In Tournament. Thankfully, the 6’5″ guard is an experienced veteran who should be able to piece things together in a short amount of time.

Darvin Ham trying to balance minutes for Spencer Dinwiddie & Max Christie

A point of contention in Sunday’s loss was not playing Max Christie enough as he has shown that he is ready to play now. The 21-year-old played well in only five minutes, but Ham admits it is tough to balance minutes between him and Dinwiddie.

