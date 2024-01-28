Darvin Ham: Win Over Warriors Is ‘Shot In The Arm’ For Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off a season-long six-game road trip on Saturday night with a double overtime win over the Golden State Warriors.

It marked the first of four regular season meetings between the Pacific Division rivals in what was a rematch of the second round of last year’s postseason. Both teams came in desperately needing a win given the current landscape of the Western Conference standings.

The two teams exchanged haymakers all night in what was a back-and-forth contest. The Lakers ultimately came out on top thanks to a brilliant 36-point, 20-rebound and 12-assist performance from LeBron James, including the game-winning free throws in double overtime.

After the game, head coach Darvin Ham spoke about the win and the momentum the Lakers are finally starting to build, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Just trying to stay positive. Again, like we always say, one of our mantras, next play mentality. I said it before the game, you can play perfect defense, one little inch you give away and they’re gonna make you pay. But just trying to control myself first and foremost as a basketball fan. They should be real happy in New York, this was a hell of a basketball game, high level basketball game. Two legends going back and forth, two great organizations. It was fun to be a part of. It’s just one of those wins where we showed our character. Our group is really coming together. Just the way they competed, the way they shared, did the little things. You look at Bron with 19 defensive rebounds, 36-20-12, Vando all night hawking Steph, hawking Klay. Just everybody, AR, DLo, just burning the net off. This was a really gutsy win. Everybody participated, AD going down and coming back. We needed one of these. This is a hell of a shot in the arm for our group.”

Ham improving his lineups and rotations has played a big role in the Lakers’ recent stretch in which they have won five of their last seven.

Although there are still some things to be sorted out, Ham clearly has this team playing hard in hopes of a second-half turnaround similar to last season. With a big road trip underway, picking up a win over the Warriors was a good way for Ham and the Lakers to continue building momentum.

Lakers expected to keep Darvin Ham through remainder of season

When the Lakers were struggling for much of January, Ham’s job appeared to be in some jeopardy with the organization wanting to win another championship.

That noise has quieted after this recent stretch though and now reports are indicating that Ham’s job is likely safe through the remainder of the season.

