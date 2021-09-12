DeAndre Jordan Compares Being In Los Angeles With Lakers Versus Clippers

This summer was full of reunions and homecomings for the Los Angeles Lakers, and DeAndre Jordan is the latest player to return to the City of Angels.

However, it is a bit different as Jordan is coming back to Los Angeles with the Lakers versus the L.A. Clippers, where he spent his first 10 seasons of his career. Jordan was a key member of the Clippers’ resurrection, making up the other third of “Lob City” next to Chris Paul and Blake Griffin.

Now with the Purple and Gold, Jordan’s L.A. experience will be different but he seems focused on just the Lakers. “I think I was treated pretty fairly, pretty good when I was a Clipper for 10 years,” Jordan said at his introductory press conference.

“But obviously, this is a big sports town and a lot of the fans are Laker fans. Even when I was a Clipper we understood that. I had great years when I was with the Clippers and that franchise was amazing to me and I appreciate the time I was there for sure, but like I said, I’m focused on now and this team and what are goals are ultimately and what we want to do. I’m just really excited to be here. This is a great opportunity for me and I just want to take full advantage of it.”

Los Angeles has been and always will be a Lakers town, so Jordan will finally get the experience of playing for the league’s glamour franchise. The Clippers fanbase has been steadily growing in recent years due to their recent success, but nothing compares to playing for the Lakers, especially when they are considered to be title contenders.

Much like his Clippers tenure, Jordan will be asked to do the same things for the Lakers by acting as a lob threat and shotblocker. The other veterans on the roster have accepted they will need to sacrifice in order to win it all this year, and Jordan seems to already embrace the same mindset now that he is donning Purple and Gold.

Marc Gasol traded to Grizzlies

When Jordan signed with the Lakers, they suddenly had a glut of big men on the roster. However, Marc Gasol’s time with Los Angeles seemed to be running out before the move and the organization officially announced they had traded the Spaniard to the Memphis Grizzlies.

