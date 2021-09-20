DeAndre Jordan Excited To Play With Lakers’ Big 3 Of LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook

All the talk revolving around the Los Angeles Lakers is their new “Big 3” of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

The star-studded trio will be tasked with leading the Lakers on their quest to capture banner No. 18, though they will not have to do it alone as they have got plenty of veteran help. One of those players is DeAndre Jordan, who has already accepted his role and is excited to play for Los Angeles.

Jordan has already played with a Big 3 with the Brooklyn Nets, but during his introductory press conference, he discussed what it will be like to play with the Lakers version.

“Obviously, guys like LeBron [James] and Russ and AD. Being opponents of these guys for so long, especially Russ and AD in the Western Conference and we were there for so long. Seeing those guys three, four times a year. Russ coming downhill angrily aggressive every time was very tough and now being able to be like okay now I can see what this will be like to be a teammate with this guy knowing I don’t have to contest him at the rim every night because he’s that fearsome competitor. He keeps going.”

Jordan is particularly looking forward to playing with Davis in the frontcourt.

“AD the same way. His skill set is so very high and he can score on the three different planes of the basketball floor and with that being able to be a great defender. It’s great, so being able to have that next to you is awesome.”

And of course, Jordan is excited to play with James for the first time to see his leadership qualities shine through.

“LeBron has been a winner in this league for a long time being able to orchestrate offenses and defenses. Being a team leader out there. Somebody who was been a leader and a winner throughout his career. It’s great and now being able to be a teammate with somebody with that high basketball I.Q. and an unselfish player like that. I’m really excited to finally be teammates with these guys.”

The Lakers’ Big 3 has a different level of athleticism, size and physicality that their Brooklyn counterparts do not, so this will be a nice change of pace for Jordan.

Even though Davis is likely to absorb most of the center minutes, Jordan will be useful in certain matchups and he should be able to contribute throughout the year.

Jordan explains why he and Nets parted ways

Jordan was halfway through his four-year deal with Brooklyn when they surprisingly decided to trade him away to the Detroit Pistons. Even though it was a mild shock to see the Nets move on, Jordan was able to explain the move.

“I think it was just both parties wanted to figure out something that was best for both of us and I feel like they gave me that respect as a veteran player to be able to understand that I wanted to be able to compete,” Jordan said.

“I’m a competitor, man. We all are in this league and we want to be able to be out there and competing, but also it just worked better for both of us. I’m excited to be a part of this Laker franchise and this organization with these group of guys. I’m focused on here.”

