Dejounte Murray Trade Rumors: Lakers To Begin ‘More Serious Discourse’ With Hawks

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching, and that means exploratory discussions are beginning to become more serious. The Los Angeles Lakers, who have been involved in several trade deadline rumors, have cemented themselves in the market for Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, alongside several other teams.

Murray is playing in his seventh NBA season and is thriving individually in the Hawks’ system. He’s averaging a career-high 21.1 points to go along with 4.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists. His shooting splits are efficient, hitting 46.6% of his shots and 39.4% of his 3-point attempts. Both are career-bests.

He is not having his best defensive season according to advanced metrics, but he is still widely viewed as an elite defender at the guard position. So with all of this, the Lakers are reportedly ramping up their discussions with the Hawks as they try to secure Murray, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report:

Rival executives believe the Lakers and Toronto Raptors—among other teams—will begin progressing to more serious discourse with the Atlanta Hawks pertaining to star guard Dejounte Murray, sources say. But it remains to be seen if the Lakers have enough attractive assets to entice Atlanta. Atlanta is not operating as if Murray has to be dealt by the deadline. They have made it known in league circles that they’re more than comfortable keeping him in the fold and revisiting his future in the offseason.

The Hawks don’t want to trade Murray from a place of desperation. But through 36 games, the Hawks are 15-21 and on the outside looking in at the postseason picture. They may get more for Murray now than they ever would in the offseason. Murray’s four-year, $114 million contract extension kicks in this offseason as well.

Of course, if several teams are involved in a bidding war on Murray, the Lakers could get priced out. They are limited in their draft capital and player resources, especially if they opt not to include Austin Reaves in any trade discussions.

The Murray saga seems to be the most interesting of the trade deadline for the Lakers and several other teams. The Hawks may gain back some leverage because of this, but could ultimately part ways with the former All-Star guard.

Lakers hesitant to include Austin Reaves

Reaves may be the sticking point in trade discussions with the Hawks. Reportedly, the Hawks would be open to a Murray-to-L.A. deal if Reaves is included — something the Lakers have been hesitant to do — but the Hawks would also rebuff adding extra value if Reaves is included to appease the Lakers.

