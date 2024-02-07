Dejounte Murray Trade Rumors: Talks Between Lakers & Hawks Have Gone ‘Cold’

The Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks have been in seemingly frequent communication over the past few weeks as they discuss a deal for former All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

The Lakers have shown significant interest in Murray throughout the season as what they feel is an upgrade to D’Angelo Russell as a starting point guard. The rumored deal involved Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2029 first-round pick.

But that deal did not get done. At first, it was because the Hawks had no interest in Russell, forcing L.A. to seek out a third team to take on Russell’s contract. But the Lakers quickly found that in the Brooklyn Nets, who had interest in a reunion. And yet, the deal still did not happen.

Talks have since stalled out a bit as the Lakers wait for the Hawks to decide what they want to do with Murray, and it seems as though momentum is not on L.A.’s side to get a deal done, according to Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast:

“I think the Lakers-Hawks talks have been, I don’t have the up-to-the-second thing, but I think they’ve been pretty cold. Does not mean they cannot restart quickly, but I don’t think that was something that was, at least of the last 24-48 hours, that I heard much about. So we’ll see what happens there.”

It doesn’t seem as though another team is in the mix, as the Lakers have reportedly the best offer on the table. But Atlanta is unsure as to whether or not L.A.’s offer is enough for a player like Murray, via ESPN:

On “The Woj Pod,” ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said the Atlanta Hawks don’t appear to have an offer for guard Dejounte Murray that would return multiple first round picks. Atlanta’s best return package for Murray might only include a young player or expiring contract and a single first-round pick.

Things move quickly during trade deadline season, meaning talks that are dead today could be revived and finalized by tomorrow. But the Lakers and Hawks are both running out of time to make something happen before Thursday afternoon.

The Lakers are not really in a position to improve their offer beyond what it is already reported to be, so the Hawks have to make a decision on what’s best for their franchise moving forward.

D’Angelo Russell not worried about Dejounte Murray trade rumors

Despite his name being tossed around most frequently in these rumors, D’Angelo Russell is not concerning himself with what team he’ll be on come Thursday. Instead, he’s focused on controlling what he can control.

“I don’t care. At all. Just show up to work. That’s it…

“I can’t control that my contract makes sense to be traded. So just play. Can’t control that. Once again, I don’t care. At all.”

