Dennis Rodman Biography: Life, Career, Stats & Facts

Dennis Rodman is a name few people haven’t heard of. Whether it’s because of his eccentricity, intensity, or lights out rebounding reputation, Rodman is one of the most unique and interesting NBA players of all time.

While his run with the Lakers was pretty short, we’re going to dive into this Dennis Rodman bio to answer a question very few have to ask. “Who is Dennis Rodman”?

Early Life

Born on May 13, 1961, in Trenton, New Jersey, Dennis Keith Rodman faced a challenging childhood. Growing up in a low-income family, he experienced the absence of his father and frequently moved between different locations due to the military and Vietnam War.

These circumstances shaped his resilience and fueled his determination to overcome adversity. In his biography, “Bad As I Wanna Be,” he talked a lot about the fact that he didn’t know much about his father growing up.

Rodman played high school basketball for South Oak Cliff High School but believe it or not, he spent most of his time on the bench due to his small size and inability to shoot or make layups.

College Career

After high school, he worked as a janitor at the Dallas Fort Worth Airport where he went through a growth spurt stretching from 5’11” to 6’7”.

This is when he decided to give basketball another try. Rodman played for the now North Central Texas College where he averaged 17.6 points and 13.3 boards but flunked out due to poor academics.

That said, his performance caught the attention of recruiters and he was ultimately picked up by Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

It was here that his rebounding prowess and defensive skills started to shine. Despite his lanky frame, Rodman’s relentless pursuit of rebounds and tenacious defense impressed both fans and scouts.

Dennis Rodman College Stats

During his three year stint, Rodman averaged:

25.7 points per game

5.7 rebound

.637 FG percentage

Detroit Pistons – 1986-1993

Dennis Rodman was drafted as the 27th overall pick by the Detroit Pistons where he fit right in. He helped the team to the playoffs in 1987 where they swept the Washington Bullets but ultimately lost to the Celtics.

It wasn’t until the 1989 season where Rodman won his first All-Defensive award and helped lead the Pistons to the NBA Finals where they swept the Lakers 4-0.

San Antonio Spurs – 1993-1995

Rodman’s time with the Pistons came to an end in 1993 when he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs. In San Antonio, he continued to showcase his rebounding prowess, leading the league in rebounds per game for two consecutive seasons.

Despite his individual success, the team struggled, and Rodman’s controversial behavior started to overshadow his on-court contributions. He was suspended twice in the 1995 regular season and again in the playoffs for sitting on the floor with his shoes off during a timeout.

Chicago Bulls – 1995-1999

In 1995, Rodman joined forces with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, a move that would define his career. Playing alongside some of the greatest basketball players of all time, Rodman embraced his role as the team’s defensive anchor and rebounding specialist.

He played a vital role in the Bulls’ second three-peat, contributing to their dominance in the late 1990s.

Los Angeles Lakers – 1999

Following his successful stint with the Bulls, Rodman had a brief and turbulent tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1999 season. Despite flashes of brilliance, off-court issues and clashes with management resulted in his departure after only 23 games.

Dallas Mavericks – 2000

At 38 years old, Dennis Rodman was signed to the Dallas Mavericks where he only played 12 games but had six technical fouls, two ejections, and one suspension. He didn’t provide the leadership the team was hoping for and was ultimately waived following a 4-9 record since his arrival.

Following the Mavs, Rodman would play for a number of other foreign and minor league teams but nonetheless, Rodman was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011 despite all the controversy.

Dennis Rodman Career Stats

Career games: 911

FG %: .521

FT %: .584

RPG: 13.1

PPG: 7.3

While he was never a big scorer, Rodman is known best for his defensive discipline and tenacity.

How Many Rings Does Dennis Rodman Have?

Dennis Rodman has five NBA championships. He won two with the Detroit Pistons and three with the Chicago Bulls alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Final Thoughts

It’s clear that Dennis Rodman has had one of the most turbulent but interesting careers in the NBA. He’s known for his defensive hustle, God-like rebounding skills, and hard-working attitude. While he struggled to get his mental health right throughout his career, he is still known as one of the greatest NBA players of all time.

