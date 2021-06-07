Dennis Schroder Appreciative Of How Rob Pelinka Treated Him & Family In First Season With Lakers

Like most of the Los Angeles Lakers roster, Dennis Schroder is headed into free agency and there already has been plenty of talk about his future with the team.

Throughout the 2020-21 season, Schroder’s long-term outlook with the Lakers was a topic of discussion, though he seemingly quelled any concerns about him leaving when he declared he wanted to return after their first-round exit to the Phoenix Suns.

As far as how he believes he performed during the year, Schroder admitted it took a lot of adjusting for him. “I think it was a ‘get used to it’ season,” Schroder said. “Playing with the top two players in the league you got to adjust a little bit.

“I think it was ok but I can do more. You always can do more. You can work on your game to help the team get more wins. Hopefully next year I’m gonna be comfortable in that situation that I was in this year and play my game. That’s what they want me to do and be as efficient as possible.”

As far as his relationship with the organization, Schroder highlighted vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka as someone who was particularly helpful. “Me and Rob have had close contact throughout the whole season,” Schroder said. “He said every time when you need something, text me. If the family needs something, just holler at me and I’ll figure it out.

“Going through all of this COVID stuff, family can’t come to the games but I mean, he did everything for us and that’s all you can ask for. “It didn’t change for me. That he did everything for me, stayed in contact all the time when I needed something. Even in practices helping me out talking to me, what I can improve on, all that stuff. It was just a great experience for me to be here and you all know what comes next. I said it last night, and it’s unfinished business.”

It was an open question as to whether or not Schroder would want to come back given both sides could not come to an agreement on a deal during the regular season, but now it seems likely that the point guard will get a chance to redeem himself.

Schroder focused on catch-and-shoot in offseason

Schroder is known for his speed and ability to get into the paint but struggled shooting the basketball from distance. He noted that that will be something he will emphasize in his offseason workouts if he wants to continue to play alongside the Lakers’ two stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“I think I gotta work on catch-and-shoot, you get a lot of open looks with LeBron and AD on the floor,” Schroder said.

“I still want to improve that so I can shoot 40, 50% in the playoffs. That’s what I want to work on for sure and then just off the dribble stuff as well. Me and Phil (Handy) were talking about it already so we’re going to get to work. Like I said I’ll always come back stronger.

