Dennis Schroder Believes He Made Things Right In Second Stint With Lakers

One of the biggest pieces to the success of the Los Angeles Lakers this season was point guard Dennis Schroder. In his second run with the franchise, Schroder thrived both as a starter and coming off the bench, playing a huge role in the Lakers’ run to the Western Conference Finals.

At the beginning of the season, Schroder mentioned that he wanted to make things right after a disappointing first stint with the Lakers during the 2020-21 season. And he believes he did just that this year.

“Like I said before I tried to make it right and I think we sure did. We had a helluva season,” Schroder said at his exit interview. “Like I mentioned yesterday, a 0.3% chance to make the playoffs. Rob made a deal, trade deadline, brought 3-4 guys in here who played great basketball, competed on the highest level and we turned a corner.

“Beat Memphis in the playoffs, Golden State, and then lose against Denver. But Denver is a pretty good team. But we gave everything we had, I gave everything I had, and I think it was a great, great season.”

The Lakers certainly turned a corner following the trade deadline and Schroder was a big part of that either filling in as a starter due to injury or providing a huge spark off the bench with his defense, energy and scoring.

Now the big question is whether the front office will decide to bring this core group of players back and Schroder believes the Lakers should.

“Yea I think the core group for sure,” Schroder added. “Like I said Bron, I don’t know his situation, Bron, AD, Austin, Rui, D-Lo I mean there’s so many people here. Of course you try to make that happen because we were very close of making it to the Finals and compete for the championship. Of course you gotta think about that.

“But luckily I’m not in this position to make decisions. You gotta make the right decision for this organization but I think he will and just go from there.”

There are a lot of decisions to be made, including Schroder himself as he has played himself into a better deal than the minimum contract he had this year. Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura are the ones brought up most, but whether or not to pick up the options on Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba will be huge as well along with whether to bring back D’Angelo Russell.

After a run like this, it is hard to not want to run it back for a full season. But Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office will explore every option to ensure the Lakers come back even better next season in hopes of a return to the Finals.

Lakers’ Dennis Schroder doesn’t believe LeBron James will retire

The other big question surrounding the Lakers is whether LeBron James will be around. Of course the Lakers’ superstar suggested that he might call it a career, but Schroder believes he still has plenty left in the tank.

“I didn’t even see it yet, but I can’t see that,” Schroder said at his exit interview. “I don’t know what’s going on. Maybe it’s personal whatever, but to retire and the last game in the playoffs you make 40, 10 and nine I think you still got juice to play a couple more years. So whatever he decides, he played for 20 years, we gonna support him, I’m gonna support him and hopefully he’s gonna come back.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!