Dennis Schroder Eager To See What Lakers Will Offer Him In Free Agency

As the Los Angeles Lakers got deeper in the postseason, head coach Darvin Ham had to tighten up his rotation. And one player who never fell out and continually played a huge role for the team was point guard Dennis Schroder.

In his second stint with the Lakers, Schroder was one of the team’s most reliable players all season long. Whether he was a starter or coming off the bench, Schroder brought energy, scoring, playmaking and hounding defense night after night.

Schroder returned to the Lakers on a one-year minimum deal last season and now finds himself back in the free agency pool this summer. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are exploring a couple different pathways to bring Schroder back:

L.A. will have the full $12.4 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception (MLE) to use to try to re-sign Schroder — splitting it up between Schroder and another player is something the Lakers are considering, sources told ESPN. Should the Lakers retain Reaves and Rui Hachimura as they hope to, and look to bring back Russell, there’s also a pathway for L.A. to be able to offer the $4.5 million biannual exception.

With the Lakers reportedly eyeing the likes of Bruce Brown and Brook Lopez with that non-taxpayer mid-level exception, splitting it between Schroder and someone else would likely be a fallback option. That biannual exception could be enough to bring the point guard back and is certainly more than the minimum he made last year.

But Schroder is a veteran and understands that this is a business. Based on his play last season, he has an idea of what he believes he is worth and feels that what the Lakers offer him in free agency will show whether or not they appreciated it:

“Whenever the Lakers hopefully come to me and say, ‘Listen, this is what we can do and this is what the situation is and we want to keep you,’ then we’re going to see if they really appreciate what I did,” Schroder said. “I know, end of the day, it’s a business is what I’m saying, and it’s a lot of factors around it as well. “I got a ballclub in Germany. It’s not the NBA, but it’s the first division in Germany and I know you got to make hard decisions. … It’s no hard feelings. I would love to come back because I know the guys now. My second year with AD and Bron went really well. Even when D-Lo came, AR, a lot of ball handlers, I still found my way. “Yes, they got to make a lot of decisions and I’m the player. I gave everything I have to showcase what I bring, and let’s see what happens.”

Schroder undoubtedly proved his worth last season and now it will simply be a matter of whether the Lakers can offer him what he wants to come back. If not, the Chicago Bulls are viewed as another potential landing spot due to his connection with Billy Donovan.

Lakers waive Mo Bamba, Shaquille Harrison; decline team option on Malik Beasley

The Lakers front office has already begun making moves in order to give themselves the best opportunity to add some pieces in free agency this summer. The franchise has waived big man Mo Bamba and guard Shaquille Harrison. Additionally, the Lakers declined the team option on wing Malik Beasley.

In doing this, the Lakers have opened up the ability to use their non-taxpayer mid-level exception worth $12.4 million while also having the bi-annual exception at their disposal as well.

