Dennis Schroder Impressed By Lakers, Seeks ‘Fair’ Contract Extension

Dennis Schroder is off to a hot start of his Los Angeles Lakers career after becoming arguably the team’s biggest move of the offseason.

The guard has made an impact on both ends of the floor, averaging 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. The runner=up of last year’s Sixth Man of the Year Award also proved his desire to start in the point guard position is well-justified.

The Lakers reportedly traded for Schroder with an intent of keeping him in the organization’s long-term plans. L.A. is said to have even offered a contract extension before the start of the season, but it was turned down.

However, Schroder appears to be feeling comfortable with the Lakers and said he would be interested in securing his future with the franchise. “This is a hell of an organization, what I’ve seen so far,” he said.

“Teammates are amazing, people here, they do everything for you and your family. Just where you want to be. For sure I want to extend but it’s got to be fair on both sides. I would love to, but it’s got to be fair on both sides. That’s all I’m going to say.”

Schroder added he was ready to perform any role Lakers head coach Frank Vogel assigned him, even though he was hoping to remain among the team’s starters. “I’m a team player,” Schroder said. “Whatever it takes, what I need to do, I’m going to do it. It’s team first and we need to get some wins.

“Of course I had a conversation with Coach. That was my personal thing. I wanted to start this year, but I’m a team player. Whatever it takes and what I need to do and bring to the table, I will do that. I’m not worried about it at all. Whatever I can add to the games.”

Lakers expected to continue contract extension talks with Schroder

Even though Schroder rejected the contract extension that was worth a reported two years and $33.4 million, both sides are believed to remain engaged in negotiations.

Those talks are expected to intensify around mid-February, when L.A. will be able to offer more lucrative terms.

