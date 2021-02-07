Dennis Schroder: ‘Going To Be Great’ Being With Lakers ‘Long Term’

Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka was aggressive in addressing the roster during the offseason, bringing in Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, Wesley Matthews and Marc Gasol.

Schroder and Harrell, who both had defined roles with their respective playoff teams last season, came in and instantly fit with the rest of the roster. Teammates have been highly complementary of what they bring to the table, and Schroder — in particular — has had nothing but positive things to say in return.

That’s viewed as a key factor considering there is mutual interest between he and the Lakers on either agreeing to a contract extension now or a new deal come free agency. “First off, yes, because of my teammates,” Schroder recently answered when asked if he envisioned being with the Lakers for the foreseeable future.

“I said it before, even first day, it felt like we’d been together for a month or two. Chemistry is amazing. That’s the reason why I think I want to be here longterm. But like I said before, it’s got to be fair on both ends. If it’s fair, then I don’t have any problem.

“It’s going to be great to be here long term, for sure.”

This is not the first time that Schroder has said he is open to an extension with the Lakers. L.A. reportedly offered a two-year contract extension earlier in the season, which Schroder understandably rejected.

Schroder impressed by Lakers’ growth

As he has stated several times, Schroder was immediately impressed by what the Lakers were doing as an organization.

“Teammates are amazing, people here, they do everything for you and your family. Just where you want to be,” he said early into the season. “For sure I want to extend but it’s got to be fair on both sides. I would love to, but it’s got to be fair on both sides. That’s all I’m going to say.”

