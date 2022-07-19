Dennis Schroder Hints At Running It Back With LeBron James & Lakers

There are a few ways to describe Dennis Schroder’s short tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. You can call it unlucky, poor, disappointing or even reflect by saying “that’s tuff.”

Schroder’s time with the Lakers didn’t work out to plan. He not only caused rifts with the front office when he declined L.A.’s major contract but had teammates annoyed with his actions on the floor.

Some within the organization became frustrated with Schroder’s on-court play. Anthony Davis reportedly also expressed frustration with Schroder’s passes in the post. And to put the cherry on top, it was reported Kyle Kuzma and Schroder feuded throughout the season, escalating during the playoffs.

Three strikes and Schroder was out. But it looks like Schroder and LeBron James are still on good terms, with the guard hinting at a possible reunion in L.A.:

Even with the problems, the Lakers still had reported interest in bringing him back via the buyout market last season. L.A. even tried to trade for the guard near the deadline, offering second-round picks and minimum contracts.

The willingness to acquire Schroder last year might have been more about desperation than the fit. General manager Rob Pelinka often spoke highly of Schroder’s competitive mentality. Schroder also made clear the two maintained close contact throughout the season.

With a lone roster spot available, a reunion may not be the right move.

The Lakers already have four guards — Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves and Talen Horton-Tucker. Schroder, who averaged 13.5 points on two teams last season, will likely fall behind that crew in the rotation.

If a Westbrook trade eventually comes to fruition and the Lakers open up more roster spots though, then bringing in Schroder on a minimum contract could make some sense.

Lakers were caught off guard by Russell Westbrook’s split from agent

The fiasco between the Lakers and Westbrook took a wild turn last week. It was reported that Westbrook and his longtime agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman split due to “irreconcilable differences.” Foucher released a statement about the split, mentioning he told Westbrook to embrace the role in L.A, which led to a disagreement.

The news of the split caught people around the Lakers completely off guard, according to The Athletic. The late news drop last Friday also did not indicate a trade request.

Whether or not this foreshadows the end of Westbrook in L.A. is still up in the air.

