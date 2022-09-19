Dennis Schroder Reveals Reunion With Lakers Had Been In Works For 3 Months

The Los Angeles Lakers’ latest roster addition could wind up being one of their best as the team brought back point guard Dennis Schroder on a one-year deal. Schroder had a decent season last year in Boston and Houston, but it was his performance at Eurobasket that really turned heads within the NBA.

Schroder averaged 22.1 points and 7.1 assists in leading his native Germany to a surprising third-place finish in the tournament. This led to interest from many teams, including the likes of the Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns before Schroder ultimately decided to return to L.A.

But despite it only now being revealed, this was something that had long been in the works. Schroder revealed in an interview with Donatas Urbonas of Basketnews.com that he had been talking to the Lakers for months and long knew he would be back:

“I’ve been talking to the Lakers for the last three months. I knew I was going back, but I wanted to take my time,” Schroder explained.

The team is definitely glad to have Schroder back and that includes LeBron James, who has already expressed his excitement at the return of the German point guard. And the two have already been talking as well with Schroder hoping to right the wrongs of the 2020-21 season:

“I can’t wait. I’ve been talking to him. I can’t wait to go back. I want to go for something this time,” a 29-year-old point guard said. “LeBron said he was glad he got me back,” Schroder added. “It’s unfinished business. That year when I was there, there were no fans. There was covid, everybody was hurt. This year hopefully, everything stays good, everybody stays healthy, and then we’ll try to go for something.”

Expectations for the Lakers are much different this time around as many predictions see them as a fringe playoff team as opposed to the championship expectations of the 2021 season, but that could be to the Lakers’ benefit.

Schroder does join an extremely crowded and undersized Lakers backcourt, but there is talent there to truly make a difference for this team. As the season goes on, Schroder could wind up being one of the most important players on the roster.

Dennis Schroder: It’s an ‘honor’ to play for Lakers

There seems to be equal excitement from both sides on the return of Schroder to the Lakers. The point guard brings a lot of things to the table that the team needs and he is looking to have a better outing than his initial run with the franchise.

Schroder took to social media, posting on his Instagram that it is an honor to play for the Lakers. He would also add that last season didn’t feel right and he was misunderstood so he plans on making things right in this second run with the team.

