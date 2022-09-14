Dennis Schroder’s Child Spotted Wearing Lakers Jersey During Germany’s Win Over Greece At EuroBasket

With training camp approaching, there are still questions about whether the Los Angeles Lakers roster will remain what it is at this moment. One potential name who has been rumored as a potential free agent addition is a player who recently wore the purple and gold in point guard Dennis Schroder.

The Lakers traded for Schroder ahead of the 2021 season and he was a solid addition, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists while also providing excellent perimeter defense. Schroder famously declined an extension with the Lakers to test free agency, but his struggles late in the season and, most notably, the playoffs, hurt his value.

Now, he remains a free agent and with rumors ongoing about a potential reunion with the Lakers, Schroder’s daughter rocked her father’s Lakers jersey during his most recent outing at the FIBA Eurobasket tournament, via the Eurobasket Instagram:

Schroder played for both the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets last season but did not match the production he had in Los Angeles with the Lakers. This could be nothing, but the fact that he and his daughter chose that jersey as opposed to any other could also mean something. It certainly isn’t hurting his Eurobasket performance.

This tournament has been an excellent showing for Schroder, who has been turning heads with his performance for Germany. Schroder is averaging 20.2 points and 7.2 assists, leading Germany to the semifinals where they will face Spain. In order to get there, Schroder had to get past two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece and Schroder led his team to victory with 26 points and 8 assists in another outstanding performance, via Eurobasket Twitter:

Dennis the Menace did what he does. 😤 📊 26 PTS 8 AST 3 REB to lead Germany back to the #EuroBasket Semis!#BringTheNoise pic.twitter.com/cCSogPiDeY — #EuroBasket 2022 (@EuroBasket) September 13, 2022

Whether it is with the Lakers or another team, Schroder seems poised to be signed somewhere soon, and be a big help to an NBA team.

He has already made his pitch to LeBron James to run it back with the Lakers, so it will be interesting to see if a reunion is indeed in the works.

Patrick Beverley trade doesn’t rule out Dennis Schroder return to Lakers

With both Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook on the Lakers, a Schroder signing seems extremely unlikely for the Lakers. But if the team were to move Westbrook, it could potentially open the door for a reunion.

Reports say that it is unclear whether or not closed the door, but Schroder has shown an interest in returning to the purple and gold so if the right situation presents itself, it remains a possibility.

