Dennis Smith Jr. Believes He Can Help Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have slowly begun to turn things around as of late as they’ve rediscovered their defensive identity which has led to better offensive possessions.

Although the Lakers have started to show real signs of life on both ends of the floor, the roster could use some upgrades. Los Angeles is expected to be an active buyer at the trade deadline and have already been linked to several different types of players.

However, the trade market isn’t the only way to acquire players and the Lakers could dip into places like free agency or the G League. One interesting name to look out for is Dennis Smith Jr. who spent the 2023-24 season with the Brooklyn Nets and recently signed with the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate the Wisconsin Herd.

In an appearance on the The OGs Show, Smith named a few teams including the Lakers as a place he feels like he could come in and contribute right away:

“Everybody can use a dawg,” Smith said. “I be thinking the Spurs, you know, because they in the mix right now. I think the Spurs, Minnesota, Miami, obviously… You don’t even know all the work I’ve been putting in the summer, but if we went just off what I was doing last year, like, I think I could come in and make a real contribution, or the Lakers, too. The Lakers as well.”

Smith was a highly-touted prospect coming out of college and was selected ninth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. Smith wound up struggling in his first few years in the league, bouncing from team to team before seemingly finding a home and role with the Nets.

While Smith’s still one of the more athletic guards available, his size and lack of outside shooting makes him a tough fit on a Los Angeles roster that needs both of those things. However, a door could open for Smith to sign with the Lakers if they end up sending out multiple pieces in a trade and have an available roster spot.

Smith would be a cheap free agent signing if that wound up happening, but it’s more likely he ends up elsewhere.

Lakers still being linked to Walker Kessler, Robert Williams III and Jonas Valanciunas

The Lakers have a clear need for more front court depth with Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes hurt and they continue to be linked to players like Walker Kessler, Robert Williams III and Jonas Valanciunas in trade talks.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!