Dereck Lively II Says Lakers Were ‘Blown Away’ By His Shooting In Pre-Draft Workout

Armed with the 17th overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers are equipped to add a promising young player who could help the team greatly. Which way they are leaning with that pick should they keep it is unknown, but if they are looking to add a big man, Duke’s Derrick Lively is a promising prospect with a lot of potential.

Lively’s numbers in his lone season with the Blue Devils won’t blow anyone away, but he is an extremely mobile and athletic big man who can finish at the rim and is an excellent rim protector. One big question regarding him is whether he can develop his offensive skillset away from the rim and apparently, he is already improving in that area as well.

According to Dan Woike of the L.A. Times, Lively worked out for the Lakers and says that the team was impressed with his ability to shoot the ball:

Dereck Lively II said he worked out for the Lakers and that the team was “blown away” with his shooting. Attended a bunch of Laker games down the stretch with Klutch reps. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 21, 2023

Lively being able to knock down 3-pointers consistently would be a huge boost to his draft stock, but even a reliable mid-range jumper would change his outlook completely. Coming off his freshman year, Lively looked to be a player in the mold of someone like Clint Capela or Mitchell Robinson, an athletic rim-running big who will catch a lot of lobs and protect the rim.

Adding that consistent jumper would allow him to be utilized in many other ways on offense, while still being that amazing rim protector defensively which is his calling card. Someone like that would undoubtedly be a real target for the Lakers should he still be available when it’s their time to pick.

Lively averaged 5.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks last year for Duke, but he has the potential to surpass those numbers in a big way should he continue to develop and is someone to watch for when the Lakers are on the clock.

Lakers exploring trade scenarios with 17th overall pick

Of course, there is always the possibility that the Lakers don’t even keep their pick and trade it away, either in a package for a player or for other picks. Right now, the latter seems more likely if the Lakers do move No. 17.

Recent reports note that the Lakers are exploring trade scenarios for the 17th pick. In particular, the front office is reportedly talking to teams with multiple picks so the possibility of trading down, but gaining an extra first rounder is something that may appeal to the Lakers.

