Devin Booker: Playing With LeBron James & Stephen Curry In 2024 Olympics Was ‘Totally Different’ Experience

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James accomplished what he set out to do, leading USA Basketball to its fifth consecutive gold medal after Team USA beat France in the Finals of the 2024 Olympics.

James was brilliant throughout the tournament, serving as Team USA’s primary playmaking but scoring in the clutch when the program needed him. James was named the 2024 Olympics MVP and for good reason as he was instrumental in each win.

This version of the Team USA roster was stacked with superstars, something that wasn’t the case in previous iterations of the team. For example, the 2020 Olympics roster wasn’t quite as strong on paper though players like Devin Booker were able to make the cut for this year’s team.

Although Booker captured his first gold medal in Tokyo, he reflected on how special it was for him to suit up next to Stephen Curry and James in Paris, via Marc J. Spears of Andscape:

“This experience was totally different from the first one. Not taking anything away from that, but the atmosphere, obviously Stephen, LeBron joining us, this experience is going up there with any other experience in my lifetime,” USA guard Devin Booker said. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 10, 2024

It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime event to see both James and Curry on the international stage, and Booker seems to understand how fortunate he is to have gotten to play alongside them and see them deliver win after win. Each tournament is unique in its own way, but USA Basketball was lucky to have James, Curry and Kevin Durant lead the way in what is likely each of their final appearances for the program.

Booker is still only 27 years old and should get an invite for the 2028 Olympics team, though that squad will look quite different compared to the 2024 team. With the Olympics coming to the United States in Los Angeles, it will be the perfect place for USA Basketball to defend its status as the best basketball country in the world.

Topps announces rare LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant 2024 Olympics card

LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are the defining superstars of the 2010s and it was amazing to watch the three of them perform on the biggest international stage. To commemorate the trio’s gold medal run, Topps announced that they’ll be releasing a rare card signed by the three superstars.

The card will be signed by James, Curry and Durant and will be up for grabs to anyone who buys a Topps Now base card.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!