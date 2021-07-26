Devontae Cacok: Process With Lakers Has Been ‘All Over The Place’

Devontae Cacok has gotten a very unusual experience as a two-way player for the Los Angeles Lakers the last two seasons.

The two-way contract was meant for players to bounce back and forth between the G League and the NBA. However, due to the Walt Disney World Bubble last season and the Lakers not joining the G League Bubble this season, Cacok has spent a significant amount of time with L.A.

During that time, he has been able to learn from some incredible veterans and big men. Last season, he got first-hand experience alongside Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Jared Dudley and others. This year, he built a bond with Montrezl Harrell.

Now, he is a free agent and could be on the way out. Cacok reflected on his time with the Lakers and what he’s learned during what’s been a tumultuous process.

“My process has been all over the place I’ll say. I’ve kind of had my ups and downs. But, from going back to the bubble we grew in the bubble and were able to all come together and I know for me personally my game has expanded and just being able to work with these guys every single day like we had great talent aside from even what we had on the court,” Cacok said in his exit interview media session.

“So what we call our bubble bump definitely got us prepared all the time. Me, Talen, Kostas, Jared Dudley, Dion, J.R. Smith. We always helped each other get better. I’ve definitely gotten better just in our time of being here and I’m definitely grateful for all my experiences that I’ve had since I’ve been here the last few years.”

He spoke specifically on how various players have helped him grow as a person and a player. “I’ve gained so much knowledge and just gaining habits from each and every one of them,” Cacok said.

“Like you said they’re all different players, but they all play the same position as well. They all bring different things to the table and I’ve definitely just been able to talk to each and everyone one of them and understand how they think about the game and understand how they play their game and their role and definitely just took in each and every one that I definitely can and just help myself to become a better player and they definitely looked out for me on that.”

It’s unclear what the future holds for Cacok. Due to his age and the amount of time he’s spent in L.A. without playing a significant role, it’s likely the Lakers look elsewhere to fill their two-way spots.

Hopefully he’s able to find a place either in the G League or with an NBA team as he has spent valuable time with a championship team and learning from some of the best to play the game.

Lakers have offered Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope in trade talks

As the Lakers look to upgrade their roster for next season, it appears they are shopping both Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to teams around the league. That doesn’t mean that either or both will be dealt, but it comes as no surprise that the Lakers are looking at every avenue and Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope are two of their only players currently under contract that they can trade.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!