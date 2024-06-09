Did Lakers Pursue Jay Wright For Head Coaching Vacancy?

In recent days, the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching search has been focused on Dan Hurley, who has won back-to-back National Championships at UConn.

Before Hurley emerged, the candidates in the Lakers’ search were a bit underwhelming. They are now shooting for the stars though by offering the best coach in college basketball a contract north of $100 million, and he is expected to make a decision as soon as Monday.

If the Lakers are indeed shooting for the stars though then one of the other best coaches available would be Jay Wright, who won two championships of his own at Villanova.

Wright is a name that came up early in the Lakers’ search according to NBA insider Marc Stein although it doesn’t appear that anything came of it:

I know that there is great interest in the backstory here …. whether Hurley indeed was the Lakers’ dream target all along or if the Lakers increased the intensity of their Hurley courtship more recently because of 11th-hour doubts about Redick or anyone else in the process. (I had been warned early on by one well-placed insider, for what it’s worth, to stay ready in case former Villanova coach Jay Wright emerged as a stealth candidate.) The good news on this front if you’re so inclined: That backstory is sure to surface sooner rather than later … presumably soon after the Lakers do or don’t land Hurley.

Wright flirted with making the jump to the NBA multiple times but has been enjoying his time as an analyst the last couple of years and doesn’t seem interested in getting back into coaching at this time.

If Hurley winds up turning down the Lakers though then perhaps Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss circle back to Wright. If they were to offer him a contract similar to the one they are offering Hurley then that may peak Wright’s interest.

Regardless, it seems that the Lakers are doing everything they can to bring in a top-flight coach to take over their program even if there aren’t many available.

When the Lakers’ coaching search began the original frontrunner was perceived to by JJ Redick. He has never coached before but has shown a great knowledge of the game during his time as an analyst and obviously has a close relationship with LeBron James.

Redick has seemingly fallen behind Hurley, but if the latter were to turn down the job then the former is reportedly still a very viable candidate for L.A.

