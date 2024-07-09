Dillon Brooks Happy LeBron James & Stephen Curry Are Playing For Team USA

Over the last few seasons, Dillon Brooks has garnered a reputation as one of the biggest villains in the NBA. He famously called out Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James as the two did battle in the playoffs in 2023, and now as a member of the Canadian Mens Basketball Team, is keeping that up with an upcoming exhibition against Team USA prior to the Olympics in Paris.

Team USA and Canada will face off on Wednesday, a rematch of the Bronze Medal Game from the FIBA World Cup last year in which Brooks led the way in taking down the Americans. Following that game, LeBron would speak up, basically committing to these Olympics in response, as did Stephen Curry and a number of other veteran stars.

That moment was not forgotten by Brooks, who admitted to being even more motivated for this game because of LeBron and Curry speaking up following the Canadian’s victory last summer, via Sam Amick of The Athletic:

“Yeah, because there’s new USA players, you know, that spoke up after (the bronze-medal game), and wanted to play,” he said. “So, you know, I’m happy that they’re playing because, you know, we get to test our talents against theirs. And you know, it should be a fun one.”

Brooks scored 39 points in that game to lift Canada to the win and they are coming into these Olympics with eyes on a medal. Led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgious-Alexander, along with Jamal Murray, RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk and, of course, Brooks, amongst other NBA players, they certainly have the ability to accomplish that goal.

And Brooks, never one to back down, made sure to mention Curry and LeBron by name and making it clear that he is happy to face off with them:

“Well at the beginning, it was Steph and LeBron that came out and said something, and then everyone else started joining on,” Brooks continued. “I’m happy that they made the commitment, so let’s see. Talent against talent. “They’ve gotta guard. They’ve gotta play defense. That’s my main thing. Every team that has to play against us has to guard, has to scout against us. And we’re just going to play our game and make adjustments during the game.”

Brooks has had plenty to say about both legends over the years in his battles with the Lakers and Warriors and now it has been taken to an international level. This American team is not the same one that fell to Canada a year ago and Brooks and the rest of his squad will need to be at another level. But it will certainly make this game a must-watch.

LeBron James voted best player at Team USA training camp

Both LeBron James and Stephen Curry seem to be in top form as Team USA gears up for this trip to Paris. In fact, it was LeBron who stood out most in training camp so far.

A straw poll was held asking who was the best player in Team USA training camp and it was LeBron gaining five votes as the standout. Curry was amongst the three players to receive two votes in the poll, but it is the 39-year old LeBron still finding a way to be the best player on arguably the most talented team ever assembled.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!