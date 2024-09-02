The Los Angeles Lakers would do well to consider a trade for Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season. This potential move would come as the Lakers aim to bolster their roster and maximize their championship chances during LeBron James’ remaining years with the team. Betsquare AU, the sportsbook and casino review site, currently has the Lakers as +3000 to win the NBA Championship. Adding Brooks might move that number in the right direction.

Dillon Brooks’ Profile

Dillon Brooks, born on January 22, 1996, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, has established himself as a formidable presence in the NBA. His journey to professional basketball began in his hometown, where he honed his skills at Father Henry Carr Catholic Secondary School before transferring to Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nevada, for his senior year. Brooks then took his talents to the University of Oregon, where he played college basketball from 2014 to 2017. In his final season, he earned recognition as a consensus second-team All-American and Pac-12 Player of the Year.

In 2017, the Houston Rockets selected Brooks 45th overall in the NBA draft but immediately traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies, where he would spend the first six years of his professional career. Known for his tenacious defense and scoring ability, Brooks quickly became an integral part of the Grizzlies’ roster. His aggressive playing style and on-court intensity earned him the nickname “Dillon the Villain,” a moniker he has embraced throughout his career.

Brooks’ defensive prowess culminated in his selection to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2023, recognizing his ability to guard multiple positions and disrupt opposing offenses. Offensively, he has consistently improved, developing into a reliable scorer and three-point shooter. His contributions extend beyond the NBA, as he has also represented Canada in international competitions, notably helping the national team secure a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where he was named the tournament’s Best Defensive Player.

In 2023, Brooks signed with the Houston Rockets, bringing his experience and defensive intensity to a young, developing team. Throughout his career, Brooks has been known for his outspoken nature and competitive spirit, often engaging in verbal exchanges with opponents and embracing his role as an agitator on the court. Despite occasional controversy, his passion for the game and commitment to improvement have made him a valuable asset to his teams and a player to watch in the NBA.

Fit with the Lakers

During their postseason run in 2023, no opposing player was more despised by the Los Angeles Lakers fans than Dillon Brooks (then playing for the Memphis Grizzlies). However, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Lakers met with Brooks during free agency that off-season, but they would’ve needed to go the sign-and-trade route to make it happen.

The addition of Brooks could address several needs for the Lakers, including his perimeter defense and three-point shooting. He’d add immediate wing depth to the Lakers with his tenacious on-ball defense and ability to knock down open threes (36.2% from deep last season). Brooks started 74 games for Houston last season, indicating his reliability and durability.

LeBron James Factor

At 39 years old, LeBron James continues to perform at an elite level, averaging 24.9 points, 7.7 assists, and 7.5 rebounds per game this season. However, the Lakers recognize the urgency of maximizing their championship window during James’ tenure.

Interestingly, Brooks and James have a history of on-court rivalry. Brooks has been known to trash-talk James and attempt to get under his skin during games. However, this competitive dynamic could be channeled positively if they become teammates.

Potential Trade Logistics

To acquire Brooks, the Lakers would likely need to construct a package to match his $16 million salary for next season. Potential trade pieces could include:

Rui Hachimura

Gabe Vincent

Draft compensation

The Rockets may be motivated to move Brooks if they want to focus on their youth movement, which is built around Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.

Potential Roadblocks

Several factors could impede a Brooks-to-Lakers trade:

The Rockets’ recent signing of Brooks to a 4-year deal and potential desire to keep him as a veteran presence.

Concerns about Brooks’ outspoken nature and history with James

Looking Ahead

While the trade remains speculative, it underscores the Lakers’ proactive approach to strengthening their team. Brooks’ competitive play and ability to perform under pressure could make him a valuable asset as the Lakers aim for another championship run.

As the 2024-25 season approaches, the Lakers must consider their options carefully. Whether they pursue Brooks or explore other avenues, their goal remains clear: to build a roster capable of contending for an NBA title and making the most of LeBron James’ final years in purple and gold.