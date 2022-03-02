D.J. Augustin ‘Can’t Pass Up Opportunity’ To Play For Lakers, ‘Super Excited’ To Get Started

With the Los Angeles Lakers’ season being a disappointment to this point, they decided to make a couple of roster changes by bringing in D.J. Augustin and Wenyen Gabriel in place of DeAndre Jordan and Sekou Doumbouya to finish out the year.

Augustin will bring the Lakers some experience in their backcourt as the 14-year veteran is known for being a floor general, which the Lakers have lacked outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

After practicing with the team for the first time on Wednesday, Augustin expressed excitement to be with the Lakers.

“Just excited No. 1,” Augustin said. “No. 2, just to be a part of this franchise and have this opportunity to play with this group of guys and actually play for something is something that doesn’t come around often. I’ve been in the league 14 years and something like this is really special in my eyes at this point of my career. So I’m super excited.”

Augustin was wearing a pair of Kobe 5 Protro Bruce Lees at practice, which he said were his favorite shoes. He discussed what it means to be playing for a historic organization like the Lakers and why he couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

“First of all, the shoes, this is my favorite shoe. Even with the Rockets, I wore these, and they’re hard to get now so got to hold onto them. But just like I said, I had a few other teams calling, but at that time I just mentally wasn’t into going right back into playing.

“But then when the Lakers called, like I said, you think about the history, think about the championships, think about Kobe, Magic, all those guys, I’m leaving so many guys out, and you can’t pass up on an opportunity like that as an NBA player. I would’ve regretted looking back on my career not taking this opportunity, no matter what comes from it. I just felt like I would’ve regretted not jumping on the opportunity.”

Augustin is expected to be available for Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, so he should have a chance to make an immediate impact on his new team as they look to turn their season around.

Augustin believes past teams switches helped him prepare for this

In Augustin’s 14-year career, he has played for 10 different teams. He believes that experience will help him quickly integrate on the Lakers this last in the season.

“That’s a great question. People don’t understand, fans, and people on the outside, don’t understand how hard it is for guys if there’s a trade or whatever it is, to go to different teams, meet different teammates, new staff members, learn a city, how to get to the airport, all those little things that you don’t think about. I’ve done it so many times so I feel like it has prepared me for this moment having to come here so quick and just fit in with these guys,” Augustin said.

“As far as on the court, these guys are really smart so I don’t think it will be too hard, just playing the right way and making the right plays, that’s all you have to do.”

