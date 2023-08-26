Doctors Confident Bronny James Will Make Full Recovery & Return To Basketball In ‘Very Near Future’ After Suffering Congenital Heart Defect

The James family recently had a scare when LeBron James’ son Bronny collapse on the court during a practice at USC and suffered cardiac arrest.

After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had a similar incident on Monday Night Football, the world has become very aware of just how possible and scary this is.

Luckily, Bronny was able to survive and was released from the hospital within days with the James family in good spirits.

It took a while to figure out what caused the cardiac arrest, but the James family finally released a statement on Friday saying that it was due to a Congenital Heart Defect. The good news though is that Bronny is expected to make a full recovery and should be able to return to the basketball court soon.

“After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated. We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy,” a James family spokesperson said.

This is obviously phenomenal news for the 18 year old who has a very bright future ahead of him. LeBron has not been shy about wanting to play with Bronny in the NBA and although basketball was put on the back-burner when Bronny was fighting for his life, it is great to see that he will be able to continue playing the sport that he loves so much.

Bronny is currently a freshman at USC and their season gets underway in October. It remains to be seen if he will be ready to go at the beginning of the season, but it seems that Bronny seeing the floor during his freshman year is definitely not out of the question.

LeBron and Bronny walk Drake out during L.A. concert

LeBron and Bronny were both recently seen at Crypto.com Arena, walking hip hop star Drake out for his L.A. concert.

For someone who has been through so much recently, it was good to see Bronny smiling and enjoying a concert with his dad.

