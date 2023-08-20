Dodgers Donate $100,000 To LeBron James Family Foundation On Lakers Star’s Bobblehead Night

The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted a bobblehead night for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James on Saturday evening against the Miami Marlins. While James had yet to attend a Dodgers game since joining the Lakers, he was there on Saturday enjoying the Dodgers’ 13th win in their last 14 games.

James and his family were sitting in a suite along the first base line and at one point got a visit from Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten, who presented the LeBron James Family Foundation with a check for $100,000 on behalf of the Dodgers.

“On behalf of our ownership and the Dodgers, we are thrilled to be donating to an organization as impactful and life changing as the I PROMISE Program,” said Kasten.

The Dodgers have always done great work in the local community and now that will stretch to Ohio after donating to James’ foundation’s I PROMISE Program, which serves more than 1,500 at-risk students and their families by providing fundamental resources, wraparound support, and family support.

The LeBron James Family Foundation I PROMISE School says it is dedicated to helping at-risk youth succeed academically by creating a supportive, nurturing environment to learn and grow. The school implements specialized programming to foster social-emotional learning for third, fourth and fifth grade students. The program provides college scholarships, supports gateways to higher education and provides transitional housing and longer-term housing.

It was a great gesture by Kasten and the Dodgers to James, who continues to make an impact beyond playing basketball.

LeBron James salutes Mookie Betts after second home run

Not only did James leave Dodger Stadium with a big check for his foundation, but he also enjoyed a fun game as well with the Dodgers beating the Marlins 3-1 to sweep the double-header.

Julio Urias tossed seven strong innings for the Dodgers, but the real star of the night was Mookie Betts, who left the yard twice to account for two of L.A.’s three runs.

After hitting the second home run, Betts showed some love to James by giving a salute up to his suite after crossing home plate. And of course the King saluted his fellow L.A. star right back, which was an awesome moment for all L.A. sports fans.

James is known to put on a show when other athletes are in attendance at Lakers games and on Saturday night, Betts returned the favor.

