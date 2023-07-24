Dodgers Giving Away Kobe Bryant ‘Black Mamba’ Baseball Jerseys With Special Ticket Package For Lakers Night On Sept. 1

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers have long been linked together as the two historic and longest-tenured professional sports franchises in the L.A. area. Lakers players have regularly been seen at Dodgers Stadium and often throw out the first pitch at games, and the same can be said for Dodgers stars popping up at Crypto.com Arena.

The Dodgers also have their annual Lakers Night every season in which there is a Lakers-themed giveaway for the fans in attendance, and this year’s might be the best yet. It is, however, an exclusive giveaway that won’t be available to all fans.

This year Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium will take place on Sept. 1 and the Dodgers will be giving away a Kobe Bryant ‘Black Mamba’ baseball jersey to fans who purchase a special ticket pack, via Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue:

This Kobe Bryant #Dodgers jersey comes with purchase of a special ticket pack for Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium on Friday, September 1. cc: @LakersNationhttps://t.co/ekyvoorAq1 pic.twitter.com/3RqAB6MG4E — Matthew Moreno (@Matthew__Moreno) July 23, 2023

The jersey is absolutely outstanding, clearly inspired by the Black Mamba jerseys the Lakers wore in 2020 during their run to the NBA championship. All black with a gold outline and the mamba scales across the jersey, it is something all fans who receive one will cherish.

But it is important to note that it will only be available to those who purchase that special event ticket pack and is not a stadium-wide giveaway like other promotions. Buying a ticket through normal means or a secondary ticket app will not get you one of these jerseys.

With the popularity of Bryant, these jerseys are to be greatly desired and there will only be a limited number so those who want to be there and get one will need to buy their tickets sooner rather than later. But those who get one will have something to hold on to for life.

It has not yet been announced who will be throwing out the first pitch, but a player is usually in attendance to do so on Lakers Night.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves sent heartwarming birthday message to Kobe Bryant’s nephew

Of course the late, great Kobe Bryant still has a massive impact on many people across the world, but recently it was a member of his own family who received something beautiful from his own favorite Lakers player.

Austin Reaves is the favorite player of Kobe’s nephew and Bryant’s sister reached out to Matt Barnes to see if he could get in touch with Reaves to send her son a birthday message. Despite being in the middle of the playoffs, Reaves took the time out to send the message, causing the young kid to break into tears in what was truly a heartfelt moment.

