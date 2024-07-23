Dodgers Giving Away Kobe Bryant Jersey On Aug. 25

Perhaps no one embodies the city of Los Angeles better than Kobe Bryant, who had a Hall of Fame 20-year career with the Lakers.

Bryant loved being a Laker and loved the city as a whole, giving his all and bringing home five championships. He was also supportive of all of the other Los Angeles teams, notably attending Dodgers games with his family before his tragic passing in 2020.

The Dodgers have honored Kobe a number of times since then and are set to do so again this season.The Dodgers’ promotional and giveaways calendar includes a Bryant jersey on Aug. 25, when they host the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of a weekend series.

Bryant’s Dodgers jersey features an 8 on the front and 24 on back to pay tribute to both of the numbers he wore during his Lakers career. It also includes the Lakers’ logo on the back collar and left sleeve, and the right sleeve has Bryant’s initials — “KB” enclosed in a heart.

It is expected to be available to the 40,000 ticketed fans, whereas last year it was only included a part of a special ticketed package.

With the jerseys likely being in high demand, fans should definitely arrive early to ensure they secure one when entering the stadium.

Kobe’s wife Vanessa and daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri were in attendance last year to celebrate. Natalia threw out the first pitch, so hopefully they will be back again this year.

Kobe Bryant locker being auctioned off by Sotheby’s

Kobe Bryant had so many iconic moment during his 20-year Lakers career, and he was able to celebrate all of the ones at Staples Center in front of one locker.

That locker was preserved and is now being auctioned off by Sotheby’s.

The locker carries an estimate of between $1-1.5 million as part of Sotheby’s ALTITUDE Capsule Collection and bidding is open through Aug. 2.

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Modern Collectables, spoke on the importance of the locker and why it is such a treasured item.

“Kobe Bryant’s locker at the Staples Center is more than just a piece of memorabilia; it’s a sacred relic of his unparalleled journey,” Wachter said. “This locker was Kobe’s sanctuary amidst triumphs and challenges, a witness to the highs and lows of a storied career. Every achievement and hardship left its mark within these walls. Its appearance now at auction symbolizes a rare opportunity to own a unique piece of Kobe’s legacy.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!