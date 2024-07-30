Dodgers Giving Away ‘Showtime’ Lakers T-Shirt On Aug. 24

The city of Los Angeles is truly blessed to have two of the most iconic sports franchises in history between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Both the Lakers and Dodgers have become synonymous with winning throughout the decades and they’re both looking to add more hardware during their respective seasons. While the Lakers have largely stood pat during the offseason in regards to their roster, the Dodgers have been busy working the lines to improve an already-stacked team ahead of the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

The Dodgers host giveaways throughout the regular season and often times feature collaborations with the Lakers. This year is no different as the organization recently announced that they’ll be giving away custom Kobe Bryant Dodgers jerseys on Aug. 25, a day after Mamba Day. The jerseys feature both Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 jersey numbers and have a sleek black design with scales that pay homage to the Laker icon’s “Black Mamba” moniker.

Besides Bryant, the Dodgers also announced that they’ll be giving away another T-shirt on Aug. 24 to commemorate the ‘Showtime’ Lakers of the 1980s. ‘Showtime’ was famously led by Magic Johnson, who happens to be a part owner of the Dodgers, as well as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy.

The design of the shirt features seven members of the ‘Showtime’ Lakers adorned in the staple blue “LA” hat and Dodgers jerseys while wearing their iconic purple and gold shorts.

The crossover T-shirt is a must-have for fans of the Lakers and Dodgers and is expected to be available to the 40,000 people with tickets. However, the best course of action would be to arrive early to the game to secure one of the shirts.

With merchandise celebrating the run of one of the most impressive rosters assembled in NBA history, members of ‘Showtime’ are likely to be in attendance. Several of them have been seen in previous games and it’ll be treat for those fortunate to go to see them in person.

