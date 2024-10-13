Does LeBron James Really Spend $1.5 Million Per Year On His Body?

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is entering an unprecedented campaign. There is no denying that he is still an elite player and one of the best in the league, yet he is entering his 22nd NBA season, tying Vince Carter for the most ever by a player.

In his 22nd season, Carter was a bench player without a guaranteed role for the Atlanta Hawks. So it remains a mystery how James had fended off Father Time and remained one of the best players in the league. It has been rumored, though, that part of James’ secret is a multi-million dollar budget on things to take care of his body.

James finally got the chance to address these rumors in the Netflix series “Starting 5,” following the lives of five NBA players during the 2023-24 season.

“I’ve heard this crazy notion about how much money I spend on my body per year and I kind of just chuckle. That is a number that I will not disclose, but more importantly, I think it’s the time,” James said.

LeBron, of course, probably spends significant amounts to take care of his body. It may not even be a number that he fully knows. But whatever he is doing to keep his play and his health at this level, he should continue doing so, as it has bought him and the Lakers extra years of good basketball.

It remains to be seen how much longer James is going to be able to fight off Father Time. The battle he has put on so far is perhaps the most impressive the sports world has ever seen. But he has already begun hinting at the retirement conversation, meaning that the battle is slowly coming to an end.

LeBron James named co-chair of 2025 Met Gala

LeBron James is not only one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball, but also has his hands in a ton of off-court things. Quite simply, LeBron is one of the most influential athletes the world has ever known and he will continue to make a great impact long after his playing career is done.

In the world of fashion, the biggest night of the year is the Met Gala where all of the biggest names and faces from around the world come out. And in 2025, LeBron is now set to to be part of that as well.

On ESPN’s NBA Today, Malika Andrews announced that James was named a co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala alongside the likes of actor Colman Domingo and F1 star Lewis Hamilton, among others.

