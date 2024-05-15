Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Lakers & Nets Ready To Make Offers For Cavaliers Star

This offseason is an extremely important one for the Los Angeles Lakers, not only in their search for a new head coach, but also to re-shape the roster and make some major moves. If the team is looking to add another big-name player through trade, one of the brightest stars who could be available is Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

A five-time All-Star, Mitchell has helped make the Cavaliers one of the best teams in the East over the past two seasons, but most believe he does not want to be there long-term. And with Mitchell being able to opt-out of his contract after next season, the chances of Cleveland trying to deal him away this summer instead of potentially losing him for nothing next offseason would seem pretty high.

If that were to be the case there will undoubtedly be a number of teams interested in acquiring Mitchell and according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on the latest episode of ‘Get Up’, the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are among those teams who will be ready with an offer for the Cavaliers:

As was pointed out by the other hosts on the show, Mitchell has never said he wants to be traded, but rather has refused to sign an extension with the Cavaliers. And it is his right to do exactly that as going into free agency allows for the player to have the most possible options at his disposal.

The Lakers, armed with some contracts, young players and three first-round draft picks, would surely love to get in the Mitchell sweepstakes should he become available. Not only would he give them a dynamic perimeter scorer in the immediate future, but he could also be the ideal partner for Anthony Davis moving forward after LeBron James retires as well.

Mitchell is one of the best scorers in the game today and has proven time and again that he can step up on the biggest of playoff stages. He is averaging more than 28 points per game in his playoff career and has scored at least 29 points in his last five playoff games this year, including a 50-point outing in the Cavaliers first-round series against the Orlando Magic.

Unfortunately, however, Mitchell is now dealing with a calf strain that has kept him out in the second round against the Boston Celtics. With Cleveland facing elimination, it is possible Mitchell has suited up in a Cavaliers uniform for the final time.

Lakers at ‘front of the line’ if Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell wants to be traded

Should that be the case and the Cavaliers look to trade Donovan Mitchell this offseason, the Lakers are apparently a team that will be at the forefront to land him.

A recent report stated that the Lakers would be standing ‘at the front of the line’ should the Cavaliers look to explore potential Mitchell deals, which would be far more likely should the guard decide not to sign an extension.

