Dorian Finney-Smith Still Adjusting But Believes Lakers Can Be Top Team

The addition of Dorian Finney-Smith to the Los Angeles Lakers is a big win as he gives the team a defensive-minded wing who can knock down open shots. He is an ideal fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but as is the case with any midseason trade, there is an adjustment process.

So far, Finney-Smith is averaging just 4.3 points on 33.3% shooting in his three games with the Lakers and has also had a couple of issues on defense as he learns the coverages and communication. But even as he continues to learn things, Finney-Smith is having fun so far with his new team.

“I’m still learning,” Finney-Smith said after the Lakers’ win over the Hawks. “I’m still learning plays, they’re still helping me out, the guys on the court telling me where to be. I’m still messing up pick-and-roll coverages a little bit because I could switch with so many people and I ain’t used to it. I messed up one of the switches with AD and he’s like ‘Doe, come on, we’re switching them. I ain’t used to the five-man wanting to guard the main guy. So it’s been fun, but also surprising.”

It will take some time for Finney-Smith to figure out everything, but the Lakers will do everything to make the transition as smooth as possible. And while he hasn’t been here long, Finney-Smith feels the Lakers can be a very good team as long as their defense is locked in.

“If we get stops and get out and run, we got guys that can, we got LeBron who causes so much trouble in transition, he makes some of the craziest passes that gets through guys’ hands,” Finney-Smith noted. “But if we keep teams close to 100 points, we’re one of the top teams in the league. I don’t see why we can’t. We got whatever you need. A couple games ago, we got open looks, we just didn’t make shots. So like Coach said, just keep shooting it with confidence so that’s all we can do.”

Eventually the shots will fall, but the Lakers are hanging their hats on defense right now and Finney-Smith will play a role in that. Most importantly, the newest Laker is happy to be with the franchise and is looking forward to whatever run this team can make.

“The Lakers, they’ve been showing nothing but love,” Finney-Smith added. “Fans, I’m excited to be here. I’m excited to make a run at this thing and try to see what we can do in the playoffs.”

The best way to endear yourself to Lakers fans is to come through when the lights are brightest so if Finney-Smith steps up in those big games, especially in the playoffs, the fans will love him forever.

Lakers’ Dorian Finney-Smith expected to decline player option this summer

The Lakers see Dorian Finney-Smith as a player to keep around long-term, but the wing holds a player option on his contract meaning he could be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The latest report noted that the early expectation is that Finney-Smith will decline his option and hit free agency. The Lakers would be able to pay him more than any other team which should help, but it will be a matter of reading the market and seeing if he would likely make more than the $15 million he is owed next year.

