Dwight Howard Elected To Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

Dwight Howard’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers went about as poorly as possible as the superstar big man failed to live up to the heightened expectations and eventually bolted in free agency for the Houston Rockets.

Howard would find himself bouncing around the league before he reunited with the Lakers for a second stint during the 2019-20 season. Far past his prime, Howard accepted a bench role that he thrived in throughout the regular season and playoffs. Howard ended up playing a big part in the Lakers’ 2020 NBA Championship run, though he wasn’t brought back for the following season.

However, Howard did get an unprecedented third stint with Los Angeles that went nowhere and since then he’s been out of the NBA. While Howard has yet to formally retire from the NBA, the odds are overwhelmingly stacked against him for any sort of comeback.

Despite that, Howard’s basketball legacy is secured as he was recently named a first-ballot member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Congratulations to 8x @NBAAllStar, 2020 @NBA Champion, and 3x NBA Defensive Player of the Year, #25HoopClass inductee Dwight Howard. pic.twitter.com/DiNgDYZ6J1 — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 5, 2025

Howard, Carmelo Anthony and the 2008 Redeem Team were all confirmed as finalists earlier this year and all now find themselves officially members of the Naismith Hall of Fame 2025 class. Howard’s selection is well-deserved as he accomplished plenty of things during his time in the league and eventually captured his first and only NBA title with the Lakers.

At his peak, Howard had a case as the best player in the NBA and narrowly missed out on winning MVP. He led the Orlando Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals where he coincidentally lost to Los Angeles in five games.

Howard dominated games defensively as the NBA’s premier shot blocker and rim defender, but he also did damage offensively with his ability to roll to the rim and catch just about any lob.

Los Angeles surely appreciates Howard’s contributions and it’ll be exciting to see him getting formally inducted into the Hall of Fame later this year.

Dwight Howard and Jeanie Buss get to the bottom of 2020 free agency

Dwight Howard seemed like a lock to return to the Lakers following their championship run, but he ended up signing with the Philadelphia 76ers instead. He later had a conversation with Lakers governor Jeanie Buss who confirmed the team had an offer for him.

