Dwight Howard Focused On Staying Positive For Lakers Despite Rough Start To 2021-22 Season

The 2021-22 season has been a rough one so far for the Los Angeles Lakers as each game seems to be a roller coaster no matter who the opponent is.

The Lakers sit at 10-11, but it feels like they have largely underwhelmed as they have yet to put together a complete game on both sides of the floor. While Los Angeles has a couple of quality wins against teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, they have blown large leads or been outright embarrassed by better competition.

One of the issues for the Lakers has been the lack of continuity as the roster saw another overhaul in the offseason. However, the front office did bring back Dwight Howard for a third stint and the veteran has happily reprised his role as the backup center.

Since coming back to L.A., Howard has been one of the few positive forces on the team and he admitted that he is focused on keeping that energy up despite the rocky start, according to Tyler B. Tynes of GQ:

This is a great place to bring people together. All eyes are always on our team. What can I do to inspire someone? How can I be a positive light? How can I bring more positivity into this world? That’s why. I just smile and have a great time and be the energy for the team, regardless of what’s going on around the team. We all need positivity. We’ve got too much hate in the world.

Following a complete disaster of a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Howard emphasized that the team needed to keep their energy and spirits high as they navigate the early parts of the season and he has remained consistent in his messaging. The Lakers have been heavily scrutinized because of their championship goals so each loss seems to carry even more weight and pressure than usual, though Howard has done his best to ensure the locker room stays together.

Howard’s redemption arc is one of the best stories in the NBA and the center will continue to play an important role both on and off the floor for the Lakers this season.

Dwight Howard believes he should have made NBA To-75 List

The NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team was a controversial event as several current players seemed to get snubbed. Howard was arguably the most egregious omission given his resume and admitted he believes he should have made the cut.

