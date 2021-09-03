Dwight Howard Opens Up About Biggest Learning Lessons During First Two Stints With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have to be relieved that Dwight Howard agreed to come back for a third stint after spending last season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Howard was a key member of their 2020 NBA Championship run as an energy big off the bench who focused solely on rebounding and protecting the rim. Howard was also a veteran presence in the locker room as well as someone who always provided energy during games, and now gets the opportunity to resume his role but this time alongside several other greats.

The veteran’s first stint left a bad taste in Lakers fans’ mouths after his unceremonious exit but redeemed himself after the second time around. Howard himself explained the lessons he learned during those times. “Stay in the moment, always,” Howard said. “Always stay in the moment and two, always stay positive. You never know what life is gonna throw your way so instead of complaining, instead of being upset about it, just staying positive and knowing that everything is always gonna be OK. Everything is gonna work itself out.

“So those are my two things that I’ve always kept with me and never taken things too personal. I know a lot of people were saying the Lakers shouldn’t have done this last year or this shouldn’t have happened, but it’s always love. We understand that this is a business, it’s very upsetting at first not being able to come back and return last season, but everything happens the way it’s supposed to happen and instead of getting upset and going crazy, I stayed positive and stayed happy and look, I’m back here with the LakeShow. So those are my two biggest lessons, staying in the moment and always staying positive.”

Staying in the moment and positive are two life lessons anyone can use, but for Howard, it has helped him remain effective at his age despite the perceived decline in his game. Howard has demonstrated a completely different mindset over the years and that is exactly why he should be a valuable contributor for the upcoming season.

Dwight Howard explains how he stays in shape

Even at 35 years old, Howard remains in peak playing shape and the center explained that he has been diligent about his recovery and diet.

“It’s just always just staying in the gym and also recovery,” Howard explained. “I think a lot of people think that you really just have to stay in the weight room, the treadmill to get in shape and stuff like that, but it’s all about the work you do away from the gym.

“How are you recovering, what are you eating and stuff like that. That’s the most important thing so I think as a whole, all of us understand that it’s gonna take us to be healthy all season for us to win. So for us, it’s just making sure that we recover the right way, making sure we’re eating the right foods. But also making sure that we stay disciplined with our time and our effort every day and I know for me, I have to get more rest and sleep early because I am getting a little bit older. So need to make sure I add that into my regimen now, get to bed by 11.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!