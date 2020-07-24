Dwyane Wade Shows Kobe Bryant-Inspired Way Of Wade Shoes

The inspiration Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had with his determination and play on the court goes without saying. What became apparent during retirement and since Bryant’s tragic death is how much he also inspired off of it as well.

Specifically when it comes to footwear. Bryant’s signature line with Nike continued with regular releases in full earnest even after he retired. There was a shift with the introduction of Protro models — as Bryant’s older signature shoes were updated with new technology for a re-release.

As for other players, Kyrie Irving also drawn from Bryant’s signature line for colorways of shoes in his namesake, and now so too has Dwyane Wade. The former Miami Heat legend shared a first look at multiple pairs of his Way of Wade signature shoe that referenced the five-time champion.

Each of the shoes Wade highlighted drew from the Lakers’ color scheme and featured Bryant’s Nos. 8 and 24. Halos are over the jersey numbers for all three pairs, and the strap has Bryant’s initials.

"Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses." @DwyaneWade gives us a glimpse of these Kobe-inspired Way Of Wade's pic.twitter.com/MPUm0vgo3e — ESPN (@espn) July 20, 2020

Wade additionally offered a look at one of the insoles, which read, “Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses.”

While Bryant had a reputation of being aloof and the most open to opponents, that didn’t apply to Wade. The two shared a close friendship and appreciation of each other, which was built on competition.

During an interview earlier this year Wade said he and grown so close with Bryant that the two could call one another at any time.

Vanessa Bryant shares Nike Kobe 5 Protro ‘Bruce Lee’

Nike has yet to release any of Bryant’s signature shoes since his tragic passing in January, but anticipation continues to build over what may be ahead. Vanessa Bryant added to that excitement by recently posting a look at the Nike Kobe 5 proto ‘Bruce Lee’ and the alternate pair (white upper).

The shoes are expected to release at some point this summer, potentially as a Bruce Lee pack.

