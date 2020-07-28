Eagles Add Tribute Wall To Honor Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

It has been just over six months since the tragic passing of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others.

Bryant’s death has left a lasting impact on the sports community, and has reached as far as the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, Bryant’s favorite football team. He was one of many Philadelphia natives who rejoiced when the Eagles took home their first Super Bowl win in 2018.

A video of Bryant celebrating the victory with his family remains one of the most heartwarming and viral moments from that night. Bryant’s Eagles fandom was well known, and it made his death fall harder on Philadelphia than most other NFL franchises.

It’s because of this that the Eagles have now honored the Lakers legend by putting a mural of him inside the team’s practice facility, posted alongside Bryant’s “10 rules,” via John Clark of NBCS Philadelphia:

Eagles added a tribute wall to Kobe Bryant in their NovaCare complex Big motivation for Eagles to read.

Kobe’s 10 rules#Eagles

📸 @TheWorldof_AJ pic.twitter.com/cWjLyGwyWb — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 27, 2020

This mural is just another in the countless tributes to Bryant in the six months since his death. At this point, it’s clear how much he meant to the sports world beyond basketball, as there is now a football team that has his 10 rules for success posted within their facility.

It also shows that Bryant is not just a Los Angeles legend, but a nationwide one. The mural depicts Bryant dunking in his Lower Merion High School jersey, which is located near Philadelphia. It’s this connection to the city that makes him such a prominent figure there.

And those 10 rules are not just rules for athletes, as each of those lessons are ones that can applied to real life. While Bryant remains one of the world’s great athletes, it speaks to his legacy that his “Mamba Mentality” can go beyond sports and resonate with everyone.

Eagles’ Darius Slay to wear No. 24 as a tribute to Bryant

Slay, who is one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks, was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Eagles in the offseason. It was a big move for the Eagles on the field, but had a huge impact with Slay off the field.

Slay was thrilled to join the Eagles knowing they were Bryant’s favorite team. And to honor the late legend, Slay switched his jersey number from 23 to 24.

Even as an NFL cornerback, Bryant’s mentality and stature resonated with him.

