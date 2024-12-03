Early Handicapping the New Years Day Matchup Between the Lakers and Cavaliers

The last time the Los Angeles Lakers played the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA regular season was on October 20, 2024, when the Cavaliers beat the Lakers 134-110 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse multi-purpose area in Cleveland, Ohio.

They next face each other on January 1, 2025, at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

Let’s dive in and look at who might come out on top when they next play on New Year’s Day. We will also reveal the latest hypothetical basketball betting odds for both teams, which will soon be available on today’s most trusted online sportsbooks.

What happened when the Lakers and Cavaliers last played?

The last time these two teams met, the match was somewhat one-sided throughout most of it. The Cavaliers were up by 42-23 in the first quarter. The second quarter was evenly tied at 25-25, then 32-31 to the Cavaliers in the third quarter and 35-31 in the final quarter. The victory secured them their fifth straight win.

Despite a few impressive plays from the Lakers, the Cavaliers were more dominant in possession and never looked in doubt of losing, thanks to strong performances from Dean Wade (F), Evan Mobley (F), Jarret Allen (C), Donovan Mitchell (G), and Darius Garland (G).

The Lakers’ starting five included LeBron James (F), Rui Hachimura (F), Anthony Davis (C), Austin Reaves (G), and D’Angelo Russell (G). LeBron James was the Lakers’ standout player. He played 29 minutes, scoring 26 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

The Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley played just 19 minutes and scored 25, with five rebounds but no assists. Donovan Mitchell (also Cavaliers) played 30 minutes and scored 24 points, with three rebounds and seven assists.

It’s still too early to say, but there will likely be one or two changes to the starting line-up when the Lakers next play the Cavaliers in January.

What are the odds for the next match between the Lakers and Cavaliers?

The odds for the upcoming NBA match between Los Angeles and Cleveland have yet to be released.

However, based on current form, projected line-ups, and the result in their previous fixture back in October, the theoretical odds that will most likely soon be offered by globally renowned online sportsbooks, such as 1Bet, may appear as follows:

Bet type: Cleveland to win outright. Fractional odds: 7/2 (average). Decimal odds: 4.50. American/moneyline odds: +350. Implied probability rate: 22.20%

Bet type: Lakers to win outright. Fractional odds: 3/10 (average). Decimal odds: 1.30. American/moneyline odds: +-333. Implied probability rate: 76.90%

In other words, the clear odds-on favorite for this upcoming match is the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, don’t forget that betting on the favorites doesn’t always guarantee you will win.

For example, the underdog Lakers would be a good value bet in this case. They could easily upset the odds. However, as it stands, it doesn’t look like the Lakers can beat the Cavaliers. We will have to wait and see.

Final Thoughts

If you decide to place a wager on this upcoming fixture, the best thing to do is keep a close eye on both teams and how they perform before their next match on January 1, 2025Take a closer look at the odds and implied probability rates for both teams nearer the time. Finally, stay on top of the latest team news and injury updates, and try to get your hands on as many other relevant stats as possible to give your wagers the best possible chance of returning a profit.