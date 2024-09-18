ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski Announces Retirement

No one has broken more Los Angeles Lakers and NBA stories over the past two decades than ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Many times, players found out they were being traded by a post from Wojnarowski, who has worked harder than anyone in this business to break important stories.

Being a news breaker can take a lot out of you though, needing to be on or around your phone at all hours of the day in case anything important breaks.

It appears that has finally caught up with Woj as he took to social media on Wednesday morning to announce his retirement from ESPN and NBA reporting:

According to fellow ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Wojnarowski will now become the general manager of the St. Bonaventure basketball program where he attended school:

ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has agreed to become the general manager of the men’s basketball program at St. Bonaventure, he told ESPN. The role includes Name Image and Likeness allocation, recruiting and supporting successful Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt. pic.twitter.com/xnv4PPTE3U — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2024

Woj will go down as the Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant or LeBron James as the best to ever do it in any sport when it comes to breaking news.

This is a well-deserved retirement as now he will get to spend more time with his friends and family while working on something he is passionate about at St. Bonaventure.

Now that Wojnarowski is out of the news game though, other insiders like Shams Charania and Chris Haynes should have the opportunity to break more stories moving forward. Charania and Haynes could both be free agents soon so it will be interesting to see if ESPN pursues either as a replacement for the irreplaceable Woj.

Adrian Wojnarowski calls out nepotism criticism surrounding Bronny James

Adrian Wojnarowski was always fair and accurate with his reporting, and he didn’t mind saying things that others were afraid to. One example of that was earlier this summer when Bronny James was the subject of a lot of criticism when the Lakers drafted him in the second round.

Many people called out nepotism as the reason, but Wojnarowski made it clear that is something that exists everywhere and usually no one has a problem with it.

“People talking about nepotism. The NBA is full of nepotism. The ownership level, front offices, coaching. I don’t want to hear about it all of a sudden because Bronny James’ father plays for the Lakers. It is rampant in this league,” Wojnarowski said.

