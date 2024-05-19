Evaluating Lakers Head Coaching Candidates: Chris Quinn

It’s been a couple of weeks since the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the 2024 NBA Playoffs, but the franchise hasn’t had time to rest as they embark on yet another head coaching search.

The Lakers’ dismissal of former head coach Darvin Ham was widely expected, and since then the team has been rumored to be looking into several candidates to replace him. Currently, JJ Redick, James Borrego and Sam Cassell are considered to be the leading targets for the job, though there are other options like Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn who will figure to be in the mix.

L.A. is believed to be looking at a number of different candidates both with head coaching experience and without.

Quinn has never been a head coach but is a former NBA player that has been on the sidelines as an assistant coach for over a decade with most of his time spent learning under current Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

Quinn originally got his start in the league as an undrafted guard who spent his first few years in Miami. He then bounced around the league before ending his playing career after getting waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The former point guard spent one season as an assistant coach for Northwestern before returning to the Heat in the same capacity. As a member of Spoelstra’s coaching staff, he’s been to the NBA Finals twice and has been to the postseason eight out of the 10 years he’s been on the Heat bench.

Although he has yet to earn a head coaching job, Quinn has interviewed for several openings and should get his shot sooner than later.

People rave about Quinn’s ability to coach players and has reportedly been named as one of the individuals that most embodies “Heat Culture.” He’s also been described as an emotionally mature and organized individual, traits he likely picked up working under Spoelstra.

As a former player, Quinn also presumably understands how to control a locker room and get players to buy in to what the coaching staff is asking for.

The biggest knock on Quinn’s resume is his lack of head coaching experience, though that shouldn’t stop the Lakers from at least giving him a look. There also might be questions about his offensive philosophy given how hard it was for the Heat to generate points in half court situations.

