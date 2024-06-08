Evaluating Lakers Head Coaching Candidates: Dan Hurley

The Los Angeles Lakers’ head coaching search turned a complete 180 after it was reported that they were in contact with UConn head coach Dan Hurley for the position.

Hurley is coming off back-to-back titles with the Huskies and was widely expected to sign an extension to stay with the program. However, Hurley hasn’t signed the deal in front of him and is now seriously pondering making the transition from college to the NBA.

Although Hurley hasn’t ever coached in the league, he brings a wealth of experience both at the high school and college levels. Hurley got his start as an assistant for St. Anthony High School in New Jersey before moving on to Rutgers. Afterwards, he went back to high school to be the head coach for St. Benedict’s Preparatory School where he transformed it into a renowned high school basketball program.

Hurley went on Wagner for two years and set the best win-loss record in the school’s history at 25-6 in the 2011-12 season. From there, he moved to Rhode Island for six seasons and led the college to the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and 2018, their first appearances in the tournament since 1999.

Eventually, Hurley found his way to UConn in 2018 and made his first NCAA Tournament appearance with the program in 2021. He got them there again in 2022, but finally broke through in 2023 when they won the NCAA Championship. Hurley was awarded with a six-year, $32.1 million extension and made good on it immediately after leading the Huskies to the 2024 NCAA Championship.

Hurley also comes from a renowned basketball family as his father Bob Hurley Sr. is a revered Hall of Fame high school head coach while his brother Bobby Hurley is a former NBA player and current head coach of Arizona State University.

Known as a tireless worker and brilliant offensive mind, Hurley’s X’s and O’s are NBA caliber as his scheme and playbook helped lead the Huskies to two titles during his tenure. While he’s got a fiery personality on the floor, he’s well-known for his ability to communicate to players and command a locker room.

Like most of the candidates the Lakers have interviewed for the job, Hurley would be a first-time NBA head coach though his transition might be tougher coming from the college ranks. It also remains to be seen how LeBron James and Anthony Davis might feel about someone who’s never coached in the league before.

