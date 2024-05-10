Evaluating Lakers Head Coaching Candidates: Kenny Atkinson

The Los Angeles Lakers understood a change needed to be made after exiting the 2024 NBA Playoffs in the first round and they moved quickly, firing former head coach Darvin Ham and his coaching staff.

With Ham out of the picture, the Lakers will embark on yet another search for a head coach and the pressure is mounting bring in the right candidate. Although Los Angeles will reportedly take their time searching for a head coach, they should ideally have someone in place before the 2024 NBA Draft so they can plan out the roster accordingly.

It could be a summer full of roster moves for L.A. and it helps to know what style your coach plays with when putting the team together.

When Ham was dismissed, a list of several former head coaches were linked to the job, including Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson.

Atkinson is a former player who spent 14 years playing professionally both domestically and abroad. Once he retired from playing, Atkinson began his coaching career as an assistant in France before coming back to the United States. Atkinson roamed the sidelines as an assistant for the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks before getting his shot as a head coach with the Brookyln Nets.

However, Atkinson’s time with the Nets wasn’t fruitful as he produced only one winning season with the franchise. In his final year in Brooklyn, Atkinson went 28-34 before stepping down.

He quickly found his footing as he joined Tyronn Lue’s coaching staff on the L.A. Clippers for a season before taking a similar role with Steve Kerr and the Warriors.

Atkinson’s biggest strength is his ability to teach and develop young players. During his time with the Nets, players like D’Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert grew into solid starters who led Brooklyn to their only playoff appearance with him at the helm.

Atkinson’s also well-regarded for his offensive schemes as he believes in ball and man movement, as well as emphasizes the modern shot profile of 3-pointers and layups.

The biggest knock on Atkinson is his shortcomings when dealing with star players, a troubling issue for a Lakers team that has LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Atkinson failed to command the locker room with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving behind him and it ultimately led to the franchise parting ways with him.

