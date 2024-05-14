Evaluating Lakers Head Coaching Candidates: Micah Nori

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to have a wide range of candidates in their search for their next head coach. From assistants and former head coaches to some without any head coach experience, the Lakers are exploring all options and one name who has come up as a very real candidate is Minnesota Timberwolves top assistant Micah Nori.

With Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch currently dealing with a torn patellar tendon, Nori has stepped into a more prominent role, roaming the sidelines and handling more duties that Finch would normally be tasked with. Even though Nori hasn’t been a head coach at the NBA level yet, he has plenty of experience as an assistant.

Nori came into the NBA as an assistant intern with the Toronto Raptors and worked his way on to the bench officially in 2009. Since then, he has also had stops with the Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets and Detroit Pistons before joining Finch’s staff in Minnesota in 2021.

During this time, Nori has spent time under some of the best coaches the league has to offer including the likes of Michael Malone, George Karl, Dwane Casey and Lenny Wilkins and has undoubtedly picked up plenty of knowledge from that group.

When Finch brought Nori onto his staff in Minnesota one of the main things he mentioned was Nori’s in-game management. Situational management, lineups and rotations and end of game management are just some of the things Nori is in charge of and known to be great at handling. Considering the Lakers’ issues with some of Darvin Ham’s rotations and in-game decisions, Nori could represent a massive upgrade in that department.

Nori is also very big on establishing relationships with all of his players and is known to have great connections up and down the Timberwolves’ roster. He has spoken at length about the need to be honest with players on what is expected of them and really developing that relationship so he knows the best way to coach and get the most out of everyone on the team.

As is the case with anyone who has never been a head coach in the NBA before, the lack of experience is always going to be a concern. No matter how many years someone spends as an assistant, being at the head of the table is a completely different story and you just don’t know how someone can handle that level of pressure, especially the type that comes with the Lakers.

There will also be some questions about the Xs and Os from Nori, particularly on offense as the Timberwolves were a bottom-half offensive team this season.

