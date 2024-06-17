Expect a Busy Off-Season for the Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for a pivotal offseason to bolster their roster and position themselves as championship contenders again. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the core, the Lakers are expected to pursue a third star aggressively to complement their dynamic duo.

Currently, the Lakers are at long odds to win the 2024-25 NBA Championship. A productive off-season might change those odds.

According to reports from LakersNation.com and The Athletic, the Lakers have internally discussed targeting players like Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks as potential third stars. While acquiring any of these players would be a significant move, it remains uncertain how available they will be during the offseason.

Potential Trade Assets

The Lakers will have several valuable assets to facilitate a blockbuster trade. They are expected to have three first-round draft picks available for trade, including their 2024 and 2025 selections and a 2029 and 2031 pick. Additionally, they possess four pick swaps and multiple second-round picks, giving them a compelling package to offer for any available star.

One of the Lakers’ most valuable trade chips is the promising young guard Austin Reaves, who had a breakout season and is signed for the next three years. Other players like Rui Hachimura and Max Christie could also be included in potential deals.

D’Angelo Russell’s Impact

A pivotal factor in the Lakers’ offseason plans revolves around the decision of D’Angelo Russell, who holds a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season. If Russell opts out, the Lakers could have additional cap space to pursue free agents or facilitate sign-and-trade scenarios. However, if he opts in, the Lakers may need to explore trading him to create flexibility.

LeBron James’ Contract Situation

Another critical consideration is LeBron James’ contract situation. James can opt out of his current deal and sign a new long-term contract with the Lakers, potentially including a no-trade clause. This decision could impact the team’s financial flexibility and ability to make significant roster moves.

Draft Considerations

The Lakers are also expected to have the 17th and 55th picks in the 2024 NBA Draft. While the draft is not their primary focus, there is speculation that if Bronny James remains in the draft, the Lakers could select him with the 55th pick, adding an intriguing prospect to their roster.

As the offseason approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers are poised to be active in their pursuit of a third star to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With valuable trade assets and potential cap space, the team is well-positioned to make significant moves and reshape its roster for a championship push. However, the decisions of key players like D’Angelo Russell and LeBron James will play a crucial role in shaping the Lakers’ offseason strategy.