First Entertainment Credit Union Unveils Exclusive Lakers Debit Card

Back in March, the Los Angeles Lakers announced a multi-season sponsorship agreement with First Entertainment Credit Union, with Anthony Davis also becoming the institution’s first brand ambassador.

First Entertainment hosted a special event at The Theatre at Ace Hotel for their employees, Davis, his Lakers teammates along with members of the organization to unveil the landmark partnership.

Now First Entertainment has provided fans with an opportunity to obtain an exclusive Lakers debit card. Coinciding with this, First Entertainment designed a limited-edition Lakers kit that will be randomly awarded to individuals who enter a special sweepstakes.

The limited-edition offer is inspired by what Davis and First Entertainment recently gifted to Lakers players in conjunction with the NBA restart in Orlando.

“From the moment I joined the Lakers, I’ve looked for ways to build stronger connections to the city and to our dedicated fans,” Davis said in a statement.

“First Entertainment has been a great partner for me in exploring ways to support the community. First Entertainment’s Lakers® Debit Card presents a way for all of us to celebrate the partnership that has brought so many of us together, no matter where we are or where we’re from.”

Along with providing an exclusive debit card, the Lakers and First Entertainment are working to increase the awareness and importance financial literacy and responsibility. That was an area Davis spoke about being vital for himself to learn upon first entering the NBA.

Fisher excited by new partnership

Derek Fisher was among those in attendance the March event, and he came away impressed by the presentation and forthcoming initiatives.

“I think this partnership has what looks to be a lot of potential and energy to really be impactful, which is most important,” Fisher told LakersNation.com.

“I think the Lakers are moving in the direction of more than it’s just show up, shake a few hands and say we’re partners. The short film was really cool. I think A.D., what he represents, fits First Entertainment. They’re not synonymous with the big financial institutions, but that’s also consistent with A.D.

“He’s great at who he is and what he does, but his name doesn’t always get mentioned with the greatest of the greats, so I think that’s a good match.”

