Five Of The Best Places To Go Before A Lakers Game In L.A. Live

Before you pull up at the Staples Center, or soon to be Crypto.com Arena, for a Los Angeles Lakers game to watch multiple future Hall of Famers ball out including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony (who the crowd will go wild for every time), Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo, there are plenty of great spots to go before the game.

L.A. Live is filled with great restaurants and bars to either go before or during games, so here are some of our favorites:

Tom’s Watch Bar

Tom’s Watch Bar is right in the heart of L.A. Live and features a sports-watching experience unlike any other. This joint is purely focused on enhancing the sports fan’s experience and is always bumping during the game with a crowd and multiple TVs. If you’re looking for a drink before the game they have a massive selection of craft, domestic and imported beers along with all the traditional sporting event food you could ask for.

Fogo De Chão

This Brazilian steakhouse features a modern, well-lit atmosphere along with a salad bar and every Brazilian meat cut being served that you could imagine. Fogo de Chão is a chain so if you’re looking for something more upscale, but don’t want to pay the typical prices of a steakhouse this would be your best bet.

Katsuya

Not only is Katsuya the best sushi spot to hit up before a Lakers game in L.A. Live, but the signature chain is also one the best sushi restaurants in all of Los Angeles. Their Rock Shrimp Tempura Roll is a must-try signature dish featuring blended spicy tuna, spicy ponzu mayo and shrimp tempura.

Sonoritas

If you’re craving some high quality Mexican food Sonoritas Prime Tacos is the right place to go before watching the Lakes perform on the court. This restaurant is all about homemade and locally sourced ingredients as they market themselves to be the best Mexican restaurant in Downtown L.A. They offer a wide selection of tacos, burritos and a healthier fare of bowls made with lettuce featuring an assortments of meats and seafood to go along with a selection of sides to include. All of their salsas and even their corn tortillas are homemade.

The Palm

L.A. Live has a variety of steakhouses to offer, but The Palm is classic fare before Lakers games as the chain has been around since 1926 and evokes an old-school vibe. If you’re willing to drop some cash this is the perfect place to go as they have an assortment of everything you could imagine.

Specifically, they specialize in seafood including a variety of oyster, shrimp, tuna and sea-bass dishes. The restaurant also offers Italian fare including Gnocchi Bolognese and Chicken Parmigiana along with sides to order for the whole table to share including Three-Cheese Au Gratin Potatoes. Last but not least, you can find a plethora of steak cuts from an 8 oz. Centre-Cut Filet Mignon for $56.50 to a 48 oz. prime porterhouse for $140 if you really want to dine like a celebrity before the big game.

