Five Straight Wins Rocket Lakers Up Western Conference Standings

The Los Angeles Lakers have surged into the upper echelon of the Western Conference standings after securing back-to-back road victories against the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans this past week. These wins have propelled the Lakers to fourth place in the conference, a position that seemed unlikely just a month ago when the season tipped off.

The dynamic duo of Anthony Davis and LeBron James has fueled the Lakers’ recent success. Davis, in particular, has been a force to be reckoned with, posting impressive numbers in both games. Against the Pelicans, he dominated with 31 points and 14 rebounds, showcasing his ability to control the paint and impact the game on both ends of the floor. Despite not achieving his fifth consecutive triple-double, James contributed significantly with 21 points and crucial three-pointers in the game’s closing moments.

Lakers Championship Odds

This resurgence has increased speculation about the Lakers’ chances of winning the 2025 Western Conference title. According to consensus figures, the Lakers’ odds of winning the NBA championship stand at +2500. However, the Western Conference landscape is far from settled. The Golden State Warriors have exploded out of the gates with a scorching 10-2 start, defying preseason expectations and reminding the league of their championship pedigree. The Warriors’ resurgence has been particularly impressive given that they’ve achieved this record despite missing star player Stephen Curry for a couple of games.

Perhaps even more surprising has been the emergence of the Houston Rockets. After years of rebuilding, the Rockets have found themselves near the top of the conference standings with a 10-4 record. This unexpected success has breathed new life into a franchise many had written off as a long-term project. The Oklahoma City Thunder, however, have been the true revelation of the early season. With an 11-3 record, the Thunder are second in the Western Conference. Led by their young core and bolstered by the return of Chet Holmgren, the Thunder have established themselves as a legitimate contender, much to the surprise of many NBA observers.

Betting Odds Change

As the season progresses, these early standings are likely to fluctuate. The compressed nature of the Western Conference means that a few wins or losses can dramatically alter a team’s position. For instance, despite their strong start, the Lakers are just 1.5 games ahead of the seventh-placed Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers’ championship aspirations will depend on their ability to maintain this level of play throughout the grueling 82-game season. The health of their stars, particularly the oft-injured Davis, will be crucial. Developing young players like Austin Reaves and rookie Dalton Knecht could provide the depth necessary for a deep playoff run. It’s worth noting that while the Lakers’ recent form has been impressive, they still face stiff competition in the West. Teams like the Denver Nuggets, the defending champions, and the Phoenix Suns, who have retooled their roster around Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, remain formidable obstacles.

The Lakers’ odds of winning the Western Conference will likely fluctuate as the season progresses. Their position is promising, but the team must navigate the challenges of a long season, potential injuries, and the constant threat of other rising contenders in the West. With the Warriors looking to reclaim their dynasty status, the Rockets aiming to prove their early success is no fluke, and the Thunder establishing themselves as a new power in the conference, the race for the Western Conference title promises to be one of the most competitive in recent memory. With their mix of veteran leadership and emerging talent, the Lakers are well-positioned to be in the thick of this race. Still, only time will tell if they can translate their early-season success into postseason success.