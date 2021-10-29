FOCO Releases Bugs Bunny, LeBron James Space Jam X Slam Magazine Bobblehead

The Los Angeles Lakers hope to welcome LeBron James back to the starting lineup Friday night, but at minimum fans have the opportunity to get their hands on a limited-edition bobblehead that was released by FOCO.

The latest offering from he officially-licensed merchandiser depicts James in a “Space Jam: A New Legacy” uniform alongside Bugs Bunny. The two are on a podium of sorts with a specially-designed Slam Magazine cover serving as a backdrop.

The bobblehead is numbered out of 1,008 units and is not expected to be restocked once all inventory is sold.

FOCO previously released a wide range of “Space Jam” bobbleheads, including individual options for James, Bugs Bunny and other characters from the movie.

FOCO has become a go-to distributor of coveted memorabilia, recently releasing a Lakers City Edition bobblehead of James that immediately sold out. Dodgers bobbleheads by FOCO have also been highly sought after and quickly sold.

LeBron draws criticism

Although James has been unable to play the past two games due to a sore ankle, he recently drew the ire of “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk for tongue-in-cheek comments made about the ending of the hit Netflix show.

James offered a bit of a response to Dong-Hyuk on social media, though largely laughed the matter off.

