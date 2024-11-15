FOCO Selling New Bobblehead Of Lakers Legend Shaquille O’Neal

FOCO released a new Los Angeles Lakers bobblehead of Shaquille O’Neal in the brand’s bighead style. The Shaq bobblehead is only available in a production run of 144 units and won’t be restocked once quantities sell out.

O’Neal is portrayed in the trademark gold Lakers uniform that during his era was worn for home games. The base of the bobblehead is team colored and features a stripe accent along with the Lakers’ logo, resembling the center court line at Crypto.Com Arena.

On the front of the base is a “SHAQUILLE O’NEAL” text display placed between two Lakers logos.

O’Neal is posed with both of his arms raised and pointing in the air. It’s taken from his iconic celebration after receiving a lob pass from Kobe Bryant during Game 7 of the 2000 Western Conference Finals.

The memorable play was part of the Lakers’ furious comeback in the fourth quarter that forever altered the trajectory of the franchise. Had they been eliminated by the Portland Trail Blazers, it’s unknown if O’Neal and Bryant would have become a Lakers dynasty under former head coach Phil Jackson.

Their thrilling win instead put the Lakers into the NBA Finals and marked the start of three consecutive championships. O’Neal earned Finals MVP Awards during each of those title seasons with the Lakers.

In addition to the Shaq bobblehead, FOCO is selling limited edition items of rookies Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, plus LeBron James products, a tote bag and more.

Shaq’s career with Lakers

O’Neal spent eight seasons with the Lakers, his most with any team during a Hall of Fame career. The Lakers retired O’Neal’s No. 34 jersey on April 12, 2013.

