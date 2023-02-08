FOCO Selling LeBron James Bobblehead NBA Scoring Record Bobblehead

FOCO released a new LeBron James bobblehead to commemorate the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time NBA scoring record.

James became the scoring leader on a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder to give him 36 points. He later added another basket to finish with 38 points and a running total of 38,388 career points.

The LeBron bobblehead fittingly features him in a dunking pose in the classic Lakers uniform. James is positioned atop a three-tier base that reads “LeBron James” on the first row, “NBA’s top scorer” on the second row, and lastly, “of all-time” across the bottom.

Behind James is a large “#1” in gold.

The LeBron James NBA scoring record bobblehead is limited to 623 units to represent jersey numbers from his career, and will no longer be available once quantities sell out.

FOCO previously launched a LeBron bobblehead to celebrate his accomplishment of becoming just the second player in NBA history with 38,000 points, which quickly sold out.

LeBron James celebrate NBA scoring record

After draining the jumpshot to pass Abdul-Jabbar, the game was paused so James could be celebrated. He was joined on the court by his wife, three children and mother.

James addressed the crowd to express his appreciation and he also was overcome by emotion.

“As much as I tried to live in the moment, it was kind of a blur,” James said after the game.

Unfortunately, the Lakers suffered a 133-130 loss to the Thunder.

