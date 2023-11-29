FOCO Selling Lakers Bobblehead Of Jalen Hood-Schifino For NBA Rookies Series

FOCO released a new Los Angeles Lakers bobblehead of Jalen Hood-Schifino as part of their series to highlight NBA rookies.

The Jalen Hood-Schifino bobblehead is a limited edition that has only 96 units available. The item will not be restocked once it sells out, much like previous LeBron James bobbleheads and items of Magic Johnson, Pau Gasol and Anthony Davis, among others.

Hood-Schifino is in an action pose holding a basketball while wearing the Lakers white alternate uniform. He stands atop a Lakers-themed base that features Hood-Schifino’s name, jersey number and draft pick information.

The backboard of the bobblehead is of a silver basketball that includes “Star Rookie” emblazoned across it.

The NBA rookies series from FOCO also includes Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, the Charlotte Hornets’ Brandon Miller, Toronto Raptors’ Gradey Dick, Scoot Miller of the Portland Trail Blazers, and Golden State Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski.

Hood-Schifino’s first year with the Lakers has gotten off to a slow start as he sustained a right patella contusion during the preseason. A return to play progression started in the middle of November and Hood-Schifino has spent time with the South Bay Lakers to help accelerate that process.

Hood-Schifino made his NBA debut in Monday’s lopsided loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He was scoreless but recorded two assists in 11 minutes of action.

Lakers draft Jalen Hood-Schifino

The Lakers picked Hood-Schifino with the No. 17 overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.

He quickly caught the attention of the organization during training camp, and in particular Anthony Davis.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!